Maruti Car Sales July 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki total domestic sales and exports reported at 1,62,462 units in July 2021

MSIL reports total sales of 1,62,462 units in July 2021, up from 1,08,064 units sold in July 2020. A meaningful comparison isn’t possible considering market disruptions owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Of this, domestic PV sales accounted for 1,33,732 units. Sales grew at 36.78 percent, up from 97,768 units in July 2020. Exports too grew, up at over 21k units from under 7k units YoY.

Maruti’s market dominance is largely owing to its mini and compact segment performance. Growth in the segment is significant, and MSIL has a wide ranging product portfolio. Of total domestic sales, the major contribution of the mini and compact segment accounted for just under 90k units, up from 68,787 units in July 2020.

Maruti Car Sales July 2021 – Compact Segment

Mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) registered sales of 19,685 units while Compact segment (WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S) registered sales of 70,268 units. Utility vehicles (Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, Gypsy) registered good growth, with July 2021 sales at 32,272 units.

Ciaz sales were just below 1.5k units. The widely defined UV segment accounted for 32,272 units. Over 10k units of the Eeco van was sold. The product caters to a range of applications too. Super Carry LCV sales stood at 2,768 units. Sales to other oEM (Toyota) is reported at 4,738 units.

Indian auto industry is optimistic of the coming years with concerted efforts on growth in exports and domestic demand. The growth is expected to be broad based as private consumption will continue to drive growth with a shift towards personal vehicles. Against this backdrop, the automotive Industry is expected to maintain its robust performance for the next few years.

Complete automotive supply chain

As part of a complete automotive supply chain – from production, through distribution and retail channel operations, MSIL is the largest automotive player in India. Following relaxation of stringent lockdown, dealerships are seeing a surge footfalls and customer enquiries.

An extensive distribution network enables MSIL’s broad market reach. Strong focus on regaining consumer confidence has yielded desired results, which is evident from the fact that there’s been an increase in overall business. Auto businesses are also witnessing a healthy pipeline of bookings for the next few months. MSIL continues to further strengthen its product and service offering. And meet pricing expectations of customers, without compromising on quality. Products across a wide range ons segments furthers its larger presence in the market.

Dealer count too is a constant focus area. MSIl has established norms that enables it to capture a dominant share of the total Indian auto market. The company remains confident about continuing on the path of its success story with sustained focus on wide ranging product availability.