Maruti car sales pick up in June 2020 – Thanks to Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno

In May 2020, Maruti sales were at 13,700 units – For June 2020, sales have jumped to over 57k units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reported their sales figures for June 2020. During the past month, totals sales stood at 57,428 units, down 54 percent as against 1,24,708 units sold in June 2019. Out of these total sales of June 2020, domestic sales stood at 52,300 units while 839 units were to other OEMs.

When assessing total sales in the past month, it can be seen from the table attached herewith that it was the Maruti Suzuki Alto that commanded the maximum attention from buyers. Total 10,458 units of the Alto and S-Presso were sold, down 44.2 percent when compared to sales of 18,733 units of June 2019.

It may be recalled that the S-Presso which was launched in September 2019. In the compact segment, comprising the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, DZire and Tour S total sales in June 2020 stood at 26,696 units, down 57.6 percent as against 62,897 units sold in June 2019.

Of the Ciaz, the company sold 553 units while 9,764 units of Utility Vehicles – S-Cross, Brezza, XL6 (launched in August 2019) and Ertiga were sold last month down 45.1 percent as against 17,797 units sold in June 2019. With a total of 3,803 units of the Omni and Eco sold last month, total sales in the passenger vehicle segment stood at 51,274 units, down 53.8 percent as against 1,11,014 units sold in June 2019.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,026 units of its Super Carry in the past month, down 49.1 percent as against 2,017 units sold in the same month of the previous year. These figures took total domestic sales 52,300 units, down 53.7 percent as against 1,13,031 units sold in June 2019.

Maruti export figures stood at 4,289 units in June 2020 as against 9,847 units sold in June 2019. Total domestic sales and exports were at 57,428 units, down 54 percent as against 1,24,708 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year.

The April to June quarter also saw total sales down 81 percent to 76,599 units as against 4,02,594 units sold in the same quarter of 2019. These meager sales were on account of the company reporting zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020 as its production facilities were closed.

Domestic sales dipped to 66,165 units in the quarter of 2020, down 82.1 percent as against total domestic sales of 3,69,985 units sold in the April to June 2019 period. Exports in the April to June 2020 quarter stood at 9,572 units, down 66 percent as against 28,113 units exported in the same quarter of the previous year.