Maruti Car Sales June 2021 – Alto, Dzire, Swift, WagonR, Ertiga, Brezza

MSIL total sales falls below 1.5L units in June 2021 given the uncertain business atmosphere

These being difficult times, meaningful sales comparisons are compromised. Given market situation, both June of 2020 and June of 2021 have proven to be trying period where manufacturing and sales is concerned. Sales in Q1 FY20-21 and FY21-22 are nowhere next to full potential owing to the grip Covid-19 pandemic has on India.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reports total sales of 147,368 units in June 2021. This includes domestic sales of 126,196 units, sales to other OEM 4,152 units and exports of 17,020 units. In June 2020, these numbers were reported at 52,300, 839, and 4,289 for total sales of 57,428 units.

MSIL Q1 FY22 sales

Q1 FY 21-22 total sales is reported at 353,614 units (297,118 units domestic, 10,977 units to other OEM and exports of 45,519 units). Total sales in Q1 FY21 was reported at 76,599 units.

As with MSIL, its mini and compact segment continues to lead from the front. MSIL’s leadership in the Indian auto market continues to benefit from the wide range of small cars it sells. Some being names that have survived years of competition, and some that are fairly new-ish.

Ensuring a wide mix of small cars is available at all times, helps Maruti reach out to a wide customer base that’s keen on a small car. The mini segment comprising of Alto and S-Presso contributed to 17,439 units, up from 10,458 units. Compact segment sales accounted for 68,849 units, up from 26,696 units.

Uncertainties in 2021

Ciaz, a lone offering in the mid-size segment raked in 602 units. In the broadly defined UV segment, wholesales stood at 28,172 units, up from 9,764 units. The Eeco van contributed to 9,218 units. With this, total domestic PV sales accounted for 1,24,280 units. MSIL offers the Super Carry in the LCV segment. Sales stood at 1,916 units, up from 1,026 units. That takes total MSIL domestic sales to 1,26,196 units.

Maruti also make cars for Toyota India under an ongoing agreement. Sales to other OEM was reported at 4,152 units, up from 839 units. This took total domestic sales and sales to OEM up to 1,30,348 units. Exports rose to 17,020 units, up from 4,289 units. In May 2021, sales crossed a lakh units. The month prior, sales crossed the 1.25L mark.

As markets continue to open for business in a phased manner, Maruti sees June sales to be better than preceding months in the quarter just ended. Sequential growth posted could bode expected positive sentiment as daily reporting of Covid-19 cases continues to reduce. Production in July is expected to be higher.