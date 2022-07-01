Maruti Car Sales June 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Baleno, Ertiga, Swift

Maruti Suzuki has suffered a 1.28 percent YoY de-growth and 1.44 percent MoM de-growth in PV sales in June 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in India in terms of volumes, suffered a de-growth in sales in June 2022. Sales of passenger vehicles dipped to 1,22,685 units, down from 1,24,280 units sold in June 2022. This was a 1.28 percent de-growth with volumes down 1,595 units.

MoM sales also dipped from 1,24,474 units sold in May 2022 leading to a 1.44 percent or 1,789 unit fall in sales. The company owes this dip in sales due to shortage of electronic components, which is affecting production across the auto industry.

Maruti Car Sales June 2022 – Segment wise

Taking into account the mini segment that consists of models such as the Alto and S-Presso, sales stood at 14,442 units in June 2022, down from 17,439 units sold in June 2021. YTD sales however, increased to 48,987 units in the April to June 2022 period as compared to 47,240 units sold in the same period of 2021. In the compact segment, models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR and Tour S accounted for sales of 77,746 units, down from 68,846 units sold in June 2021. YTD sales increased to 2,04,877 units from 1,61,610 units sold in the April to June 2021 period.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the only model in the mid-size segment, saw sales of 1,507 units in the past month, up from 602 units sold in June 2021 while there was also an increase in YTD sales to 2,672 units from 2,518 units sold in the same 3 month period of 2021. This took total sales of these passenger vehicles to 93,695 units in June 2022 from 86,890 units sold in June 2021 while YTD sales stood at 2,56,536 units in the Q1 2023 period up from 2,11,268 units sold in the same period of last year.

In the Utility Vehicle segment that included the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, sales dipped to 18,860 units in June 2022, from 28,172 units sold in June 2021 while YTD sales improved to 80,852 units from 60,011 units. The new Brezza has just been launched in India. It is priced at Rs 7.99 lakhs(ex-showroom) and comes in with new and improved features and a powerful powertrain. Of the Eeco van, Maruti sold 10,130 units in the past month, up from 9,218 units sold in June 2021. YTD sales stood at 31,766 units from 21,783 units sold in the same 3 month period of 2021.

Maruti Suzuki LCV Sales – June 2022

Maruti Suzuki sells the Super Carry in the light commercial vehicle segment. Sales increased to 3,025 units YoY over 1,916 units sold in June 2021. There was also significant growth seen in YTD sales which increased to 10,817 units in the April to June 2022 period over 4,056 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Maruti also sells some models to Toyota. These sales stood at 6,314 units in June 2022 up from 4,152 units sold in June 2021. YTD sales also increased to 18,523 units from 10,977 units sold in the Q1 2022 period. Toyota has also been co-developing a C-segment SUV along with Maruti Suzuki codenamed D22 and YFG respectively and test mules of the upcoming SUV have been seen. Launch date is set for later this year.

This took total domestic sales (PV, LCV and OEM) to 1,32,024 units in June 2022, up from 1,30,348 units sold in June 2021. YTD sales increased to 3,98,494 units from 3,08,095 units sold in April-June 2021. Maruti’s exports on the other hand increased to 23,833 units from 17,020 units sold in June 2021 while YTD exports stood at 69,437 units from 45,519 units shipped in the April-June 2021 period. Total sales were at 1,55,857 units in the past month from 1,47,368 units sold in June 2021 while YTD sales were at 4,67,931 units up from 3,53,614 units sold in the same period of 2021.