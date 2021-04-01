Maruti Car Sales March 2021 At 1.46 Lakh – Alto, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,67,014 units in March 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has released their sales figures for March 2021 and for the period April 2020 to March 2021 wherein it can be seen that domestic sales (Domestic + OEM) suffered a de-growth of 6.8 percent while exports dipped 5.9 percent. This took total sales down 6.7 percent to 14,57,861 units, down from 15,63,297 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

PV March 2021 Sales

Taking segment wise passenger vehicles into account, sales of the mini segment, that included the Alto and S-Presso saw sales at 24,653 units, a significant increase over 15,988 units and 16,826 units sold in March 2020 and March 2019 respectively. Sales for the period April to March 2021 stood at 2,26,159 units, down 8.7 percent as against 2,47,776 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Sales in the compact segment that included the WagonR, Swift, Celerio and the likes saw sales in the past month at 82,201 units, while sales for the 2020-21 period stood at 7,19647 units, down 8.6 percent over 7,87,610 units sold in the 2019-20 period. Sales of the Ciaz, in the mid size segment stood at 1,628 units in the past month, down from 1,863 units sold in March 2020.

Total passenger vehicle sales were at 1,08,482 units in March 2021, up from 58,370 units sold in March 2020 (the month in which the COVID-19 pandemic first struck) and only marginally higher as compared to 1,03,030 units sold in March 2019.

Utility Vehicles and Vans

Where sales of utility vehicles such as the Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Brezza and XL6 were concerned, sales in the past month stood at 26,174 units, up from 11,904 units sold in March 2020. However, sales suffered a de-growth of 2.6 percent to 2,29,101 units sold in the April 20 to March 21 period down from 2,35,298 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

The Eeco Van saw sales of 11,547 units, up from 5,966 unit sold in March 20 but lower as compared to 16,438 units sold in March 2019. Total PV sales in domestic markets stood at 1,46,203 units, a significant increase over 76,240 units sold in March 20 while sales during the April-March 21 period stood at 12,93,840 units, down 8.5 percent over 14,14,346 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Total exports in March 21 stood at 11,597 units, an increase over 4,712 units and 10,463 units sold in March 20 and March 2019 respectively. This took total sales (domestic + exports) to 1,67,014 units in March 2021, up from 83,792 units sold in March 2020 and 1,58,076 units sold in March 2019.

Sales Volumes for Past 5 years

The attached table also shows sales volumes for the past 5 years where it can be seen that the 2018-19 period proved to be the best for the company with total PV and LCV sales at 17,53,700 units while in the 2020-21 period this figure stood at 13,23,396 units.