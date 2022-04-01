Maruti Car Sales March 2022 Decline – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki continues to contend with shortage of electronic components impacting production while sales declined in March 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has not commenced the year 2022 on a positive note. Sales declined both in January and February 2022 and the same was seen in March as well. Total sales in March 2022 stood at 1,70,395 units. This included 1,37,658 unit sales in domestic markets while 6,241 units were sales to other OEMs.

Despite lower domestic sales, the company has recorded its highest ever monthly exports that stood at 26,496 units in the past month. Exports in FY 2021-22 stood at 2,38,376 units which were the highest in any financial year.

Maruti Car Sales March 2022 – Segment Wise

In the Mini segment, that included the likes of the Alto and S-Presso, sales stood at 15,491 units in the pasts month, down from 24,653 units sold in March 2021. YTD sales were at 2,11,762 units, down from 2,26,159 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

where the compact segment (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR) was concerned, sales remained flat at 82,314 units in the past month, from 82,201 units sold in March 2021. YTD sales stood at 7,04,881 units from 7,19,647 units sold in the April to March 2020-21 period. This took mini and compact sales to 97,805 units in March 2022, down from 1,06,854 units sold in March 2021 while YTD sales dipped to 9,16,643 units from 9,45,806 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Sales of the Ciaz, in the company’s mid size segment increased to 1,834 units last month from 1,628 units sold in March 2021. YTD sales also saw a significant increase to 15,869 units from 13,852 units sold in the 2020-21 period.

Utility vehicle sales, that included the Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 dipped to 25,001 units last month, down from 26,174 units sold in March 2021. Maruti is getting ready to launch updated Ertiga and XL6 this month. YTD sales of UV segment increased to 2,90,710 units from 2,29,101 units sold in the April to March 2020-21 period. Van sales also dipped to 9,221 units from 11,547 units of the Eeco van sold in March 2021.

This brought total domestic PV sales to 1,33,861 units in March 2022, down from 1,46,203 units sold in March 2021. YTD sales however increased to 13,31,558 units from 12,93,840 units sold in the April to March 2020-21 period. Of the Super Carry, sales increased to 3,797 units last month from 3,315 units sold in March 2021. YTD sales also increased to 33,812 units from 29,556 units sold in the same period last year.

Sales to other OEMs and Exports

Suzuki sells some of its models to Toyota India. Sales to other OEMs stood at 6,241 units last month, up from 5,899 units sold in March 2021. YTD sales also increased to 48,907 units from 38,326 units sold in the April to March 2020-21 period. This took total sales to 1,43,899 units, down from 1,55,417 units while YTD total sales that include PV, LCV and OEM sales stood at 14,14,277 units in the 2021-22 period up from 13,61,722 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

A special mention of outstanding exports needs to be made as the company saw its export figures increase to 26,496 units in March 2022. This was an increase over 11,597 units shipped in March 2021. YTD exports also increased significantly to 2,38,376 units in the April to March 2021-22 period over 96,139 units shipped in the same period of 2020-21. Exports are conducted to over 100 global markets among which are Latin America, ASEAN, Africa and Middle East. Maruti Suzuki’s top 5 exports are the Baleno, DZire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza.