Maruti Car Sales Nov 2021 – Baleno, WagonR, Ertiga, Celerio, Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki reports domestic sales decline for November 2021, and its highest ever exports

As November 2021 concludes, auto sales for the most part are bobbing in the red. While MSIL reported decline in domestic sales last month, its exports are reported at the highest ever. This is no small feat in current times of sales constraints owing to supply chain disruptions.

Maruti’s mini and compact segment cars constitute the bulk of MSIL’s domestic sales. In fact collective sales for both segments fell by a quarter in November 2021. Sales fell to 74,492 units, down from 98,969 units at 24.73 percent sales decline. Considering low base sales at the same time last year, YTD segment sales is still in the green, if only just at 5,45,581 units, marginally higher than 5,29,820 units reported in the comparable period in 2021.

Maruti Car Sales Nov 2021

Mini segment (Alto and S-Presso) sales are down at 17,473 units, down from 22,339 percent at 21.78 percent decline. Compact segment (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR) sales fell to about 57k units, down from 76,630 units. Sales decline is reported at 25.59 percent. Ciaz sales fell to 1,089 units, down from 1,870 units.

The broadranging UV segment remained in the green. MSIL’s utility vehicle range constitutes of Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6. Sales is reported at 24,574 units, up from 23,753 units at 3.45 percent growth.

Eeco sales fell to 9,571 units, down from 11,183 units. Effective yesterday, November 30, 2021, MSIL has increased the price of all non cargo Eeco variants by 8 grands. This is owing to introduction of passenger airbag. Total domestic PV sales fell to 1,09,726 units, down from 1,35,775 units at 19.18 percent sales decline.

Semiconductor supply shortage

Super Carry LCV domestic sales is reported at 3,291 units, up from 3,181 units. Sales to other OEM (Toyota) fell to 4,774 units, down from 5,263 units at 9.29 percent decline. Total domestic sales fell to 1,17,791 units, down from 1,44,219 units. Total sales (domestic and export) fell to 1,39,184 units, down from 1,53,223 units.

Given the supply constraint of electronic components owing to shortage in semiconductor supplies, MSIL expects vehicle production to be affected in December 2021. This is true in both Haryana and Gujarat plants. Current estimates peg total vehicle production volume across both locations at about 80 – 85 percent of normal production.

In November too, shortage of electronic components impacted vehicle production. As is evident from exports, the shortage primarily affected vehicle production for the domestic market. As usual, all that can be done was done to minimise impact.