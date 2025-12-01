Maruti Car Sales Nov 2025 At 1.7 Lakh – Grows 21% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, posted a strong sales performance in November 2025, driven by robust demand for its compact cars and utility vehicles. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 2,29,021 units, marking a significant increase from 1,81,531 units sold in November 2024.

Domestic PV Sales Near 1.71 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki’s domestic passenger vehicle (PV) volume grew to 1,70,971 units, up from 1,41,312 units last year. The growth was fueled by strong contributions from the Mini + Compact segment as well as the Utility Vehicle lineup.

The combined Mini and Compact segment, which includes popular models like Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, clocked 85,273 units—a healthy jump from 71,123 units in November 2024.

• Mini segment: 12,347 units (vs 9,750 units last year)

• Compact segment: 72,926 units (vs 61,373 units last year)

Utility Vehicles Continue Their Surge

The UV portfolio—comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victors and XL6—posted 72,498 units, sharply higher than 59,003 units last year. UVs remain one of Maruti’s strongest growth drivers, thanks to rising consumer preference for SUVs and MPVs across price brackets. The Eeco van recorded sales of 13,200 units, against 10,589 units a year ago—continuing its steady demand among commercial and family buyers.

LCV and OEM Sales Add to Overall Growth

Maruti’s Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), the Super Carry, contributed 3,622 units, up from 2,926 units in November 2024. The company also sold 8,371 units to other OEMs (Toyota), slightly lower versus 8,660 units last year. Combining PV + LCV + OEM sales, Maruti Suzuki’s total domestic dispatches stood at 1,82,964 units, compared to 1,52,898 units in November 2024.

Exports See a Massive Jump

Exports were a major highlight for the month, surging to 46,057 units, up from 28,633 units a year ago. This 60%+ growth underscores Maruti Suzuki’s strengthening global footprint, particularly in markets across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, and ASEAN regions. With domestic and export markets both performing strongly, Maruti Suzuki ended November 2025 with a total of 2,29,021 units, marking one of its best months of the year.