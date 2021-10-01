Maruti Car Sales Sep 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Swift, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki domestic passenger vehicle wholesales reported at 63,111 units on the back of reduced production owing to parts shortages

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reports total wholesales of 86,380 units in September 2021. This includes total domestic sales of 66,415 units, sales to other OEM of 2,400 units, and exports of 17,565 units. Strangely while manufacturers have been eyeing Maruti sales for years at an end, it took a chip shortage to have any real temporary impact.

Maruti Car Sales Sep 2021

The hardest to be hit is MSIL’s mini and compact segment, mores the latter. Alto and S-Presso wholesales fell just below 15k units from 27,246 units. Compact segment (Baleno, Celerio Dzire, Ignis, Swift,Tour S, and WagonR) sales took a hard hit and fell to below a quarter at just over 20k units. A year earlier, this number was reported at an enormous 1.11L units.

MSIL sales fell in all PV segments. Less than a 1,000 units of Ciaz were sold. UV and van segment sales though lower, saw the blow softened with sales decline being lower than the smaller car segments. The ambiguously defined UV segment (Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6) saw sales pegged at 18,459 units, down from 23,699 units. eeco van sales fell to below 8k units, down from 11,220 units.

Parts shortages and shortfalls

The company continues to take necessary steps to minimize impact on sales volume by assessing current manufacturing capacity in the fcae of purchasing necessary electronic components. Despite the measures, the level of shortages is still high for many components and these shortfalls will continue.

With the festive season upon us, MSIL knows stakes are high as historically, car purchases are known to shoot through the roof at this time of the year. As September draws to a close, MSIL will be optimising the situation in October at 60 percent manufacturing capacity. While a significant increase in sales volume between is what would have been ideal, the situation is largely dependent on parts procurement currently.

Q3 2021 sales

For the most part Maruti Suzuki has always looked invincible on top of the ladder. However, market situations are appear to have struck a blow on one and all. And production, thereby sales continues to be impacted.

Maruti’s YoY sales in the domestic market has been severely contained at about 63k units, down from about 1.48k units in September 2020. Not much is anyone’s hand right except wait for parts to be available. It is uncertain how soon these measures can be implemented and achieve expected results.

The Company has committed itself to timely procurement of components from suppliers. MSIL’s September 2021 sales volume being impacted in September vastly impacts sales ended for the quarter. Last month too, production had dropped to 60 percent.