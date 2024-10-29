Maruti Cars Mileage Figures – 16 Petrol, 13 CNG, 2 Hybrid

In Indian automotive sector, Maruti Suzuki has garnered an image of being fuel-efficient and offering affordable maintenance

Festive season in India is one of the more auspicious ones and it encourages people to buy something new to celebrate this joyous occasion. Cars, scooters and motorcycles are some of the best things to buy around this time. Maruti Suzuki understands this and is offering generous discounts on their vehicles to attract buyers and push sales.

However, these offers don’t answer the question of which car to buy. One might be in the market to buy the safest car possible and we have compiled a list of India’s safest vehicles rated by BNCAP and GNCAP. However, most buyers are looking for a Maruti Suzuki car with the highest mileage (fuel efficiency). So, we have compiled a list of mileage (fuel efficiency) of all Maruti cars one can buy around the festive season.

Maruti Petrol Cars Mileage

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio – 26.68 km/l

Where fuel efficiency is concerned, Celerio is Maruti Suzuki’s champ and the company quotes up to 26.68 km/l mileage with this vehicle.

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift – 25.75 km/l

Maruti Suzuki’s newest offering, the Swift, is among the most revered vehicles when it comes to fuel efficiency. The new 1.2L Z-Series 3-cylinder engine promises up to 25.75 km/l.

3. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – 25.30 km/l

While it is not popular for its looks and appeal, S-Presso offers a great mileage figure of 25.3 km/l, which is commendable in the A-Segment.

4. Maruti Suzuki WagonR – 25.19 km/l

One of the most sought-after A-Segment vehicles in India, WagonR has been a favourite among Indians for a combination of space of comfort with up to 24.19 km/l mileage.

5. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – 24.90 km/l

One of the most iconic affordable cars in India, Alto K10 is a staple name among Indian buyers. It offers up to 24.9 km/l of fuel efficiency.

6. Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 22.94 km/l

This is India’s best-selling premium hatchback by a big margin and can deliver up to 22.94 km/l efficiency and even spawns a Toyota counterpart called Glanza.

7. Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 22.61 km/l

While new Dzire is set to launch soon, the 3rd Gen Dzire is still an impressive vehicle with up to 22.61 km/l efficiency.

8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx – 21.8 km/l

Fronx is probably the best-looking sub 4m vehicle on sale in India and offers the excitement of the Boosterjet Turbo Petrol engine as well. Mileage is up to 21.8 km/l.

9. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara – 21.11 km/l

The company’s compact SUV, Grand Vitara, also boasts good mileage figures of up to 21.11 km/l along with its Toyota counterpart, Hyryder.

10. Maruti Suzuki XL6 – 20.97 km/l

The premium MPV from Maruti, XL6, has a claimed ARAI mileage of up to 20.97 km/l, which is higher than Ertiga’s, despite being the same car.

11. Maruti Suzuki Ignis – 20.89 km/l

Even though Ignis has the same engine as Dzire and is smaller and lighter, the fuel efficiency figure is also lower of up to 20.89 km/l.

12. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz – 20.65 km/l

At the end of its life cycle, Maruti Ciaz is still a compelling product and it deserves a CNG update. Without CNG, it ekes out up to 20.65 km/l.

13. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – 20.51 km/l

Ertiga’s efficiency figures are lower than that of XL6 at up to 20.51 km/l, which is still not bad.

14. Maruti Suzuki Brezza – 19.89 km/l

Despite not adhering to B-Segment taxes, Brezza has emerged as the best-selling vehicle of its class and offers up to 19.89 km/l fuel efficiency.

15. Maruti Suzuki Eeco – 19.71 km/l

India’s only PV van and the successor to the legendary Omni, Maruti Eeco is currently unrivalled and does very well in sales. Fuel efficiency is good too, at up to 19.71 km/l.

16. Maruti Suzuki Jimny – 16.94 km/l

The least fuel efficient car in Maruti’s lineup is Jimny lifestyle off-roader with up to 16.94 km/l claimed mileage.

Maruti CNG Cars Mileage

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio – 34.43 km/kg

Just like its Petrol-only counterpart, Celerio tops the fuel efficiency charts in Maruti’s portfolio in CNG as well, with up to 34.43 km/kg claimed ARAI figure.

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – 33.85 km/kg

Even in its CNG form, Alto K10 emerges as one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in India with up to 33.85 km/kg.

3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR – 33.47 km/kg

In CNG guise, the tall-boy WagonR impresses with up to 33.47 km/kg fuel efficiency at the expense of boot space.

4. Maruti Suzuki Swift – 32.85 km/kg

India’s favourite hatchback, Swift, is also offered in CNG guise with up to 32.85 km/kg fuel efficiency.

5. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – 32.73 km/kg

The high-riding A-Segment offering from Maruti Suzuki, S-Presso, boasts up to 32.73 km/kg of mileage.

6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 31.12 km/kg

Soon-to-be-replaced Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its 3rd Gen avatar promises up to 31.12 km/kg fuel efficiency. The next-gen Dzire with Z-Series CNG engine might quote higher numbers.

7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 30.61 km/kg

The mileage figure of up to 30.61 km/kg advertised with Baleno makes it the most efficient premium hatchback on sale in India.

8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx – 28.51 km/kg

Even though it is the same vehicle under the skin as Baleno, Fronx CNG quotes up to 28.51 km/kg of fuel efficiency.

9. Maruti Suzuki Eeco – 26.78 km/kg

India’s only CNG van for the PV segment, Eeco promises up to 26.78 km/kg mileage, making it a popular choice.

10. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara – 26.6 km/kg

Grand Vitara and Hyryder are the only CNG compact SUVs on sale in India and the former promises up to 26.6 km/kg mileage.

11. Maruti Suzuki XL6 – 26.32 km/kg

The premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki, XL6, is also equipped with a CNG option and promises up to 26.32 km/kg.

12. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – 26.11 km/kg

The company’s standard MPV, Ertiga, with CNG kit, ekes out 26.11 km/kg, which is almost identical to XL6’s.

13. Maruti Suzuki Brezza – 25.51 km/kg

The CNG option in Brezza is one of the strong reasons for the car’s success and this vehicle ekes out up to 25.51 km/kg of mileage.

Maruti Hybrid Cars Mileage

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara – 27.97 km/l

The strong hybrid version of Grand Vitara is the most fuel efficient option with up to 27.97 km/l efficiency figures.

2. Maruti Suzuki Invicto – 23.24 km/l

The Maruti counterpart of Innova Hycross, Invicto, has a strong hybrid version too and offers up to 23.24 km/l of efficiency.