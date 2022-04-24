Maruti Cars Price List April 2022 – Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Baleno, Ciaz, S Cross

Maruti Suzuki car prices have been hiked by up to Rs 22,000-Rs 1,23,500 with the company citing increase in price to rising input costs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a price hike from April 19, 2022. The price hike is across the company’s entire product portfolio and on all models sold via its Arena outlets that include the Alto, Wagon R, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Ertiga and Nexa models such as Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross.

Maruti Swift, DZire Prices April 2022

Maruti Swift prices have been hiked by a maximum of Rs 8,000. LXI manual variant gets the least price hike by Rs 1,900 to Rs 5,91,900 from an earlier price of Rs 5,90,000 while all the other variants see a hike of Rs 8,000. Top of the line ZXI+ AMT automatic is now priced at Rs 8,71,000 from earlier pricing of Rs 8,63,000.

Prices of DZire sedan have been increased by Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000. ZXI+ and ZXI+ AGS see prices higher by Rs 4,500 to Rs 8,67,500 and Rs 9,17,500 respectively. The base VXI manual is now at Rs 7,28,000 following a Rs 9,000 price hike while CNG variants – VXI and ZXI manual are at Rs 8,23,000 and Rs 8,91,000 respectively.

Maruti Brezza, Ertiga – April 2022 Price List

Maruti Suzuki has also increased prices of Brezza by Rs 15,000 across range. Offered in LXI, VXI and ZXI and ZXI+ trims, the price of ZXI+ manual variant stays unchanged at Rs 9,98,000. Other variants now range from Rs 7,84,000 for LXI manual to Rs 11,33,000 for ZXI+ Automatic. Maruti is expected to launch the new-gen Brezza by mid-2022.

Ertiga sees a maximum increase in prices. The price hike starts from Rs 22,500 for Ertiga LXI petrol trim with new pricing at Rs 8,35,000 from an earlier price of Rs 8,12,500. Ertiga VXI petrol manual is now higher by Rs 56,500 to Rs 9,49,000 while ZXI petrol manual will now see buyers shelling out Rs 93,500 more with new price at Rs 10,59,000. VXI CNG manual is increased by Rs 56,500 to Rs 10,44,000 while ZXI AT sees the maximum price hike of Rs 1,23,500 to Rs 12,09,000 from an earlier price of Rs 10,85,500.

Maruti Nexa Cars Prices April 2022

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, sold via NEXA outlets, and which received an update just recently, sees prices increased by Rs 14,000-22,000 depending on variant. Its variants that include Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha now range from Rs 6,49,000 to Rs 9,71,000. Ignis prices are increased by Rs 3,000-10,000 and new prices range from Rs 5,35,000 to Rs 7,72,000 as against an older price range from Rs 5,25,000 to Rs 7,62,000.

Maruti S-Cross prices have been increased by Rs 15,000 across range. sold in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims and across manual and automatic transmission options, S-Cross now ranges between Rs 8,95,000 to Rs 12,92,000 from an earlier price range of Rs 8,80,000 to Rs 12,77,000.

Maruti Ciaz and Ignis also see prices increased with effect from 19th April 2022. Maruti Ciaz prices have been hiked by Rs 12,500 to now range from Rs 8,99,500 for base Sigma manual trim to Rs 11,98,500 for Alpha Automatic. XL6 prices have increased the highest, by up to 16.37%.