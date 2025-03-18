Maruti Cars To Become Costlier In April – Third Price Hike In 2025

While prices will be increased in April, Maruti is currently offering attractive discounts across both Nexa and Arena range models

In 2025, Maruti Suzuki had increased prices of its cars in January and February. And now, prices are set to be increased once again in April. Following a price increase by India’s largest carmaker, it is possible that other OEMs could also announce similar price hikes.

Maruti cars to get costlier by up to 4%

In its regulatory filing issued by Maruti Suzuki to NSE and BSE, the company has stated that prices of its cars will be increased by up to 4%. The exact price hike will vary based on the model. Explaining the reason for the price hike, Maruti has attributed it to rising input costs and operational expenses. Maruti further explains that the company always makes efforts to minimize costs and reduce the overall impact on its customers. However, due to rising input costs, some of the increased cost has to be passed on to end users.

Recent price hike by Maruti Suzuki is on expected lines, as the Indian automotive industry has been facing supply side challenges. Key among them is the rising cost of raw materials. Earlier in January, Maruti Suzuki had increased prices of its cars by up to 4%. Prices were increased again in February in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 32,500. In all of these price hikes, the primary reason is the increase in costs associated with primary raw materials such as steel, aluminium and electronic components. Carmakers are also facing higher costs related to inflationary trends, energy bills and logistics expenses.

No major impact on sales

Even with multiple price hikes, it is unlikely that there will be any major impact on Maruti sales. Other OEMs have also increased prices in 2025 and may follow up with more price hikes later this year. Maruti cars continue to be easily accessible even after going through multiple price hikes. In February 2025, Maruti had registered a YoY gain of 0.32%, with sales at 1,60,791 units. Market share was at 42.24%.

Much of Maruti’s sales come from its hatchbacks and SUVs. Maruti also dominates the entry-level MPV and van segment. Top contributors in February 2025 were Fronx, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Ertiga, Dzire, Eeco, Grand Vitara and Alto. Other cars such as Celerio, Ignis, S-Presso and Jimny have relatively lower sales.

Going forward, Maruti will be stepping up focus in the EV segment. This space has huge potential that Maruti can tap into with its manufacturing prowess and wide sales network. Maruti eVitara has already been introduced and there are plans to launch 3 more EVs by 2030. These will be targeted at both domestic and international markets. Possibilities include electric versions of the Fronx and Ertiga. Maruti can also introduce a mid-size electric SUV to rival the likes of Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Harrier EV.