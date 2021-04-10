Maruti Cars Waiting Period April 2021 – Alto, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, EECO, WagonR

Waiting period ranges from 2 weeks for Brezza LXI / VXI, to all the way to 55 weeks for EECO Ambulance

Buyers find that they have to face an incredibly long waiting period for a large number of cars. This extended waiting period is not only restricted to new launches but even to more established models in the company lineup. Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, Nissan, Tata Motors and Toyota have all cited longer waiting periods.

There are many reasons for this unprecedented delay in deliveries. For starters, there is high demand among buyers in the country. The current pandemic situation has severely affected production. There is an upheaval in the supply chain and more particularly, a dire shortage of semi-conductors, a vital component used for operating various functions in the car.

It is not clear for how long semi-conductors shortage will impact vehicle production in India. Motor Arena India has shared an updated list detailing the waiting period on Maruti cars and its variants.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Alto, Ertiga

The time period for delivery of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi+ variant stands at 3-4 weeks. While the waiting period for the Alto VXi+ stands at 5-6 weeks, that of its higher CNG variants, such as the LXi CNG and LXi CNG (O), range from 8-10 weeks.

Maruti Ertiga is one of the best-selling multi-purpose vehicles in the Indian market and is priced between Rs.7.69 to Rs.10.47 lakhs. All variants of the Ertiga have a 14-16 week waiting period. This goes up to 26-30 weeks for the ZXi+ and from 34-36 weeks for the Ertiga VXi CNG.

Maruti Tour and Eeco Waiting Period

For the Maruti Suzuki Tour M petrol and CNG variants, the waiting period extends from 14-16 weeks for the petrol variants. The demand for CNG variants being so high among buyers in the country, there is a 34-36 week waiting period. The waiting period for all trims of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco ranges from 5-7 weeks, whereas, for the Eeco Ambulance, the waiting period is around 50-55 weeks.

All variants of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR command a 5-7 week waiting period. It is only variants such as the ZXi 1.2 and AGS 1.2 that the waiting period extends to 14-16 weeks. The waiting period on the DZire LXi and VXi are at 4-6 weeks extending to 5-6 weeks on the VXi AGS and 8-10 weeks on the DZire ZXi and ZXi+.The DZire ZXi/ZXi+ AGS has the highest waiting period at 14-16 weeks.

Maruti Car Waiting Period (Weeks) Alto LXI CNG 8-10 Alto LXI CNG (O) 8-10 Alto VXI+ 5-6 Brezza LXI / VXI 2-4 Brezza VXI AT 10-12 Brezza ZXI 6-8 Brezza ZXI / ZXI+ AT 10-12 Dzire LXI / VXI 4-6 Dzire VXI AGS 5-6 Dzire ZXI / ZXI+ 8-10 Dzire ZXI / ZXI+ AGS 14-16 Eeco 5 str AC CNG 5-7 Eeco Amb 50-55 Eeco Cargo AC CNG 5-7 Eeco Cargo CNG 5-7 Ertiga LXI 14-16 Ertiga VXI 14-16 Ertiga VXI AT 14-16 Ertiga VXI CNG 34-36 Ertiga ZXI 14-16 Ertiga ZXI AT 14-16 Ertiga ZXI+ 26-30 Ertiga Tour M CNG 34-36 Ertiga Tour M Petrol 14-16 S-Presso VXI+ 3-4 Swift VXI AGS 8-10 Swift ZXI / ZXI+ 8-10 Swift ZXI / ZXI+ AGS 12-16 WagonR CNG 5-7 WagonR CNG (O) 5-7 WagonR LXI 5-7 WagonR LXI (O) 5-7 WagonR VXI (O) 5-7 WagonR VXI (O) AGS 5-7 WagonR VXI (O) AGS 1.2 5-7 WagonR VXI AGS 5-7 WagonR VXI AGS 1.2 5-7 WagonR ZXI 1.2 14-16 WagonR ZXI AGS 1.2 14-16

Brezza and Swift Waiting Period

Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXi and ZXi AT carry a waiting period of 10-12 weeks while the LXi, VXi and ZXi have a shorter waiting period of 2-4 weeks and 6-8 weeks respectively. Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi/ZXi+ and VXi AGS command a waiting period of 8-10 weeks while the buyers of the Swift ZXi/ZXi+ AGS find themselves facing a waiting period of 12-16 weeks.