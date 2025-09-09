Maruti Cars With GST Cut and Discounts – Brezza, Ertiga, Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Alto K10

With its largest portfolio of sub-4-meter cars, Maruti Arena is likely to witness significant sales growth owing to the GST-linked price reduction

Most carmakers have announced revised pricing across their portfolio, as per the new GST rates. Maruti Arena has gone a step further by including festive offers, in addition to the GST price cuts. This makes the deals even more attractive for potential buyers. Let’s check out the ‘estimated’ new prices of popular Maruti Arena cars.

Maruti Arena new prices – Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift

Alto K10 VXI+ AGS variant sees a price drop of Rs 74,312 after GST rate reduction from 28% to 18%. It is now available at Rs 5,57,527. Maruti is also offering festive offers and exchange bonus, totalling Rs 66,000. Folks buying Alto K10 VXI+ AGS can thus access total benefits of Rs 1,40,312. Similarly, Alto K10 CNG VXI sees a price drop of Rs 71,401. Its new price is Rs 5,67,590. Total benefits are worth Rs 1,32,401 including festive offers + exchange bonus of Rs 61,000.

S-Presso VXI+ AGS sees a GST-linked price reduction of Rs 73,214. It is now available at Rs 5,49,295. Combined with festive offers and exchange bonus totalling Rs 61,000, the total benefits are worth Rs 1,34,214. Wagon R ZXI+ AGS variant sees a GST-linked price reduction of Rs 81,783. It is now available at Rs 6,85,589. Buyers can also access festive offers and exchange bonus worth Rs 70,000. Total benefits on Wagon R ZXI+ AGS work out at Rs 1,51,783.

Celerio ZXI+ AGS sees a GST-linked price drop of Rs 80,419. It is now available at Rs 6,74,155. Customers can also access Rs 65,000 worth of festive offers and exchange bonus. Total benefits available on Celerio ZXI+ AGS are worth Rs 1,45,419. Maruti Swift ZXI+ AGS sees GST-linked savings worth Rs 1,03,606. It is now available at Rs 8,68,535. Festive offers and exchange bonus worth Rs 70,000 are also available. Total benefits on Swift ZXI+ AGS are worth Rs 1,73,606.

Maruti Arena new prices – Eeco, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza

Maruti Eeco contributes around 9% to the company’s monthly sales volumes. GST-linked price reduction is Rs 73,824 for Eeco 5 STR AC variant. It is now available at Rs 5,53,869. Festive offers and exchange bonus worth Rs 45,000 are applicable. Total benefits on Eeco 5 STR AC variant are at Rs 1,18,824.

Maruti Dzire, India’s top selling sedan, sees a GST-linked price drop of Rs 1,11,190 for the ZXI+ AGS variant. New price is Rs 9,32,109. Buyers can also access festive offers and exchange bonus worth Rs 5,000. Total benefits for Dzire ZXI+ AGS work out at Rs 1,16,190. In July 2025, Dzire was the top selling Maruti car with contribution to sales at more than 15%.

Another star performer for Maruti is the Ertiga MPV. The ZXI+ 1.5L AT variant of Ertiga sees a GST-linked price drop of Rs 71,925. It is now available at Rs 12,94,276. Customers can also access festive offers and exchange bonus worth Rs 7,500. Total benefits on Ertiga ZXI+ 1.5L AT variant are at Rs 79,425.

In the sub-4-meter SUV segment, one of the popular choices is Maruti Brezza. The ZXI+ 1.5L AT variant of Brezza sees a GST-linked price reduction of Rs 75,010. It is now available at Rs 13,49,793. Festive offers and exchange bonus totalling Rs 55,000 is also available. Total benefits on Brezza ZXI+ 1.5L AT are worth Rs 1,20,010. In July 2025, Brezza was the top selling sub-4-meter SUV with a market share of 16.25%.