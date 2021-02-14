Maruti Celerio Modification Inspired By Bugatti Veyron – Up For Sale At Rs 3.95L

Car Modification is an art – And just like every other art form, there are some good examples of car modifications and some which aren’t so great

Government has brought in laws to ensure that all car modifications now need to be approved by respective RTOs. Qualification criteria is majorly on the technical front. RTOs don’t judge the aesthetic quality of car modification and possibly due to the same, there is a Celerio on sale which is trying really hard to be a Bugatti.

Yes, we have seen many sedans which have been modified to look like a Bugatti but we believe this is the first time that someone has tried to modify a humble entry-level hatchback into a Bugatti.

The modification has been carried out on a 2014 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Petrol AMT model. Interestingly the car is currently on sale at a sticker price of INR 3.95 lakhs. The owner says that his Veyron inspired hatchback has clocked around 45,000 km.

Highlights of the Modification

Owner has redone the front with some cheap-looking fiber. Front fascia has been modified to look like Bugatti Veyron. To add to the feel, a Bugatti logo has been added on the grille. We aren’t sure if this modification has been successful but what we can agree with is that it doesn’t look like a regular Celerio, which might have looked better though.

On its side, modifiers have added new alloys which have got a Bugatti logo as well. At the rear, fake exhausts and some not-so-good-looking tail lamps have been added to give this car a complete Veyron look. Entire rear has been replaced by some cheap fiber-work.

Interiors

The steering wheel has got some yellow highlights and a Bugatti mark. The front seats have been altered, rear seats have been removed and in place is now a sofa type seating. Apart from the above two modifications, we couldn’t figure out any major change on the inside.

Celerio VXi AMT is currently priced at Rs 5.92 lakhs for a brand new car – on road Delhi. The asking price for this modified Celerio from 2014 is Rs 3.95 lakhs. While Maruti cars are known for their high resale Value, it would be interesting to know how much one would pay for this, in case it finds a buyer.