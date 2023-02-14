Maruti Ciaz Gets Safety Update – 3 New Dual Tone Colours

Maruti Suzuki has announced safety updates for their flagship sedan Ciaz – New Nexa Black Edition Ciaz also launched

Action in the mid-size sedan segment is pickup up. After the launch of Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus last year, we will see the launch of the new gen Hyundai Verna and Honda City facelift next month. With top players in the segment getting updated, Maruti has also decided to join in.

Today, Maruti Suzuki announced new safety upgrades for Ciaz. 2023 Maruti Ciaz now offers Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist as standard, along with Dual Airbags, Rear Parking sensors etc.

2023 Maruti Ciaz Gets Safety Update

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features. The Ciaz has been a beloved choice among our customers and has attained remarkable success, completing eight years in the market. With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment.”

Speaking about the three new dual tone colour options on offer with Ciaz from today, these are – Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with Black roof and Dignity Brown with Black Roof. Engine option remains same as before – 1.5 liter petrol delivering 104 PS / 138 Nm via MT or AT option.

Nexa Black Edition

Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara now get a new Pearl Midnight Black shade. A Black shade of this intensity has never been offered by the company before and is metallic and glossy in its nature. NEXA Black Edition is offered with Zeta and Alpha variants of Ignis, all variants of Ciaz, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of XL6. In Grand Vitara’s case, Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants get Nexa Black Edition. Prices have been kept similar to regular models.

Limited Edition accessory pack for Baleno is of two types, Novo-Spirit (Rs. 22,990) and Elegrande (Rs. 17,890). While the former adds a sporty touch with underbody spoilers for front and rear bumpers along with some black garnishes, latter is all about uplifting the premium quotient by adding chrome elements.

Ignis gets Nexa Collection package that costs Rs. 22,990. Just like its bigger sibling Baleno, Ignis gets a spoiler, as well as a host of other accessories that will add more elements. There is a mid spoiler at the rear which should add more sportiness, while additional cladding should add more character.

XL6 gets an interior styling kit along with external body moldings that give it a slightly different look than standard. With interior styling kit being the most expensive, other accessories included are a logo light, window frame kit, some all-weather mats, and some more. For an asking price of Rs 25,300, customers can opt for this pack with their XL6.

Ciaz Gets 40K Worth Accessories

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship Grand Vitara gets the most number of accessories packs named Grand Vitara Enigmax. It costs Rs. 32,990 and gets a host of accessories like side skirts, front bumper extenders, and more to add more muscle and character. On the inside, Grand Vitara gets an air purifier, and an interior styling kit as well.

Ciaz gets the priciest accessory pack of all vehicles. At Rs. 39,990, this accessory pack is only offered with Sigma and Delta trims. Ciaz gets an interior styling kit as well and the most expensive addition is seat covers that cost Rs. 27,489 (MRP). These are likely to be leather seats and Maruti is offering a leather steering cover that comes as standard on Alpha trim.