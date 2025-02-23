Maruti Ciaz To Be Discontinued Next Month – Report

Future of Ciaz seems uncertain due to multiple factors such as low sales, shrinking sedan segment and better equipped rival offerings

Introduced in 2014, Maruti Ciaz was once the top selling sedan in its class. However, the numbers are down and Ciaz is now ranked at 8th position in the list of best selling sedans in India. Latest reports indicate that the Ciaz could be phased out by April 2025. However, there is no official confirmation from Maruti Suzuki.

Preference for SUVs over sedans

In the sedan segment, much of the sales is generated by entry-level sedans like Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor / EV. These commanded close to 80% share of the sedan market in January 2025. Remaining sales come largely from the premium sedan segment that has the Ciaz and its rivals like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.

Around a decade back, sedans used to contribute around 20% to overall car sales in India. That number has dropped to below 10% in 2024. An increasing number of users are choosing SUVs, which currently contribute more than 50% of overall car sales.

In addition to the shrinking sedan market, Ciaz also faces stiff competition from the likes of Virtus, Slavia and Verna. Ciaz has received relatively fewer updates, as compared to its rivals. The last major update for Ciaz was in 2018. Rivals are now better equipped, offering features such as sunroofs, ADAS and enhanced digital cockpit experience.

Discontinuation of diesel variant

Due to the stricter BS6 emission norms, many carmakers including Maruti had shifted to a petrol-only roadmap. Ciaz diesel variant was discontinued in 2020. It was equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine that generates 94 bhp and 225 Nm. It was paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. This engine was developed in-house but was not deemed feasible for BS6 compliance. Diesel Ciaz was a popular choice, accounting for around 30% of the sedan’s total sales. Its discontinuation had a negative impact at that time.

As of now, all midsize sedans are available with petrol engines. Rivals like Virtus, Slavia and Verna have an advantage, as these offer turbo petrol engine options. In comparison, Maruti Ciaz is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. It generates 104.6 PS / 138 and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 4AT transmission.

Not official yet

While discontinuation of Ciaz may seem possible owing to multiple factors, an official confirmation has not been provided. Earlier also, there have been speculations about the potential discontinuation of Ciaz. While there are negativities surrounding the Ciaz, one can also see some positive aspects.

For example, Ciaz sales in January 2025 have witnessed an impressive YoY growth of 111.57%. Even though the sales numbers are still in three digits. Ciaz is ahead of Honda City in January sales. Ciaz has also been delivering decent performance in the exports segment. The sedan is exported to locations such as Egypt, South Africa, etc.

Source