Maruti CNG Car Prices Increased July 2021 – Ertiga, WagonR, EECO, SPresso, Alto

Price increase by upto 15k (ex sh, Delhi) for Maruti Swift and all CNG variants

In an earlier communication last month, Maruti had said a price hike will be introduced in the current quarter. Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price revision for Swift and all CNG variants.

This is attributed to increase in various input costs. Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) is higher by upto Rs 15,000 on the above models. New prices are effective from July 12, 2021. Price bands will see a marginal increase across all models.

This increase is a sum total of multiple aspects, including input cost increase. Add to costs of raw materials and labour overheads, fluctuating overseas exchange rates, logistics limitations, and parts shortage. These challenges continue to drive up prices in a price sensitive market. Minimum price hike across all variants will vary.

Price hike for other models

New prices for most MSIL products will be effected shortly, and will be communicated then. The company would inform of an upcoming price change for other models soon. In short, once can expect new price announcements anytime now. For now, MSIL has announced price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to input cost increase.

While cars are being introduced at a higher price than previously available, the systemic price revision doesn’t involve any changes to MSIL’s cars. It is expected that prices on all of MSILs cars will be raised. Maruti has the largest portfolio of CNG cars on offer in the country. It includes Alto, WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, Ertiga and EECO.

Price hikes inevitable

These prices will be applicable henceforth on new bookings. No doubt with each subsequent price revision and announcement of new rates, final price tags swell little by little. While an increase in the cost of car purchases is inevitable, passing off some of the burden to customers in planned manner isn’t known to negatively impact the market.

A number of factors are known to impact car purchases, regular price revisions are rarely listed as factors that tend to be prohibitive when it comes to vehicle purchases. Market trends already point to the fact that Maruti’s cars are some of the more popular ones. And they are also available at some of the most affordable rates for customers when compared to the larger market.

With these new prices in place, it is likely that entry price points will start to go up again. This is something that customers may have been expecting, considering price hikes are somewhat of a norm with each passing quarter. At the same time, it may be a source of worry for those who were looking forward to a new car purchase.