Maruti CNG Sales Records 10 L Milestone – Alto, WagonR, Ertiga, Dzire

Maruti Suzuki India Limited S-CNG vehicles reach cumulative sales milestone of a million units

Where sales is concerned, Maruti Suzuki has been big on CNG for years now. While alternate fuels have been up for discussion for long, most roads point to an electric mobility future as the sustainable option. In the interim period, which spans years and years, Maruti Suzuki has bet on CNG.

Over time, the MSIL has consistently introduced CNG variants for more and more of its cars. The process is seamless since Maruti has opted for factory fitted CNG variants. Maruti Suzuki India Limited S-CNG vehicles have now crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 1 million (10 lakh) units.

Maruti CNG Car Sales Cross 10 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicle range includes 9 vehicles in the personal and commercial segment. These include Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S. They have plans to launch more CNG cars this year. Swift CNG, Baleno CNG, Brezza CNG, etc are expected to be launched in 2022.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are humbled by the appreciation and positive response received by our S-CNG offerings. As a Company, our aim is to offer safe, reliable, clean, technologically advanced and environment friendly vehicles to our customers. Our S-CNG range is specifically designed, developed and manufactured at our facilities to suit the Indian driving conditions.”

The CNG network is supported by 3,700 CNG stations making it easily accessible to folks. Government goals point to 10,000 CNG stations. Keeping that in mind, and market trends, MSIL attests demand for CNG vehicles to remain robust. For MSIL, CNG is important in carbon emission reduction. The endgame is to reduce oil imports by improving the share of natural gas from 6.2 percent at present to 15 percent by 2030.

Maruti CNG Safety Features

While there are plenty of aftermarket CNG options, at an earlier time, those opting for CNG had no other choice. However, Maruti fostered a new approach. Its S-CNG vehicles are conceptualized, designed, developed and rigorously tested at Maruti Suzuki’s Research & Development facility, and then sold. This integrated approach improves safety, performance, durability and high fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with Dual Interdependent ECUs with Intelligent Injection system. This makes for an optimal air-fuel ratio during combustion. Such vehicles depend on re-tuned chassis suspension and braking system. Common rail based CNG injection system optimises fuel injection pressure and distribution.

S-CNG smart safety features include a microswitch to ensure the vehicle is off, and doesn’t start when refuelling. Stainless steel CNG pipes with patented ferrule joints are a leak-proof design, and corrosion resistant. Advanced dual solenoid system offers additional safety in case of a gas leakage. This auto-cuts fuel in a gas leak to release high-pressure CNG directly into the atmosphere. Non-return valve prevents high-pressure CNG gas backflow to prevent leakage.