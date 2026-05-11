Maruti Contest To Design Future Car That Gen Z and Alpha Will Want To Buy 2036

Maruti Suzuki launches DesignXathon 2026 – Winners to get cash prizes and internship opportunities

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the second edition of its flagship automotive design competition, DesignXathon 2026. Following the success of the inaugural edition held in 2025, the company is once again inviting entries from students pursuing design courses at Indian and global design institutes based in India.

The competition aims to encourage young designers to showcase their creativity and futuristic mobility ideas. For the 2026 edition, Maruti Suzuki has set the theme as – “Envision an iconic vehicle, Gen Z and Alpha aspire to own in 2036.” Participants will be required to design future-ready mobility concepts targeted at the 2035-2040 period.

Maruti Targets Young Designers

Entries will be evaluated based on several criteria including vehicle category selection, relevance to Gen Z and Gen Alpha lifestyles, sustainability integration and the overall connection between technology and design philosophy. Maruti Suzuki stated that the challenge is intended to promote innovation and help nurture the next generation of automotive designers in India.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said automotive design is much more than aesthetics and involves innovation, creativity and fresh perspectives that influence customer choices. He added that the first edition of the competition highlighted the immense design talent available in India and expressed confidence that DesignXathon 2026 will provide students with a strong platform to bring their ideas to life.

Winners Get Internship Opportunities

Maruti Suzuki is offering cash prizes of up to Rs 4.5 lakh along with internship opportunities for winning participants. The top three teams will receive a prestigious six-month internship with Maruti Suzuki’s design team, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in a professional automotive design studio.

Teams ranked fourth to tenth will also receive recognition and an opportunity to apply for internships with the company. Additionally, the top 25 shortlisted teams will be mentored by experienced automotive design professionals during the competition process.

The first edition of DesignXathon in 2025 received over 400 entries from 70 leading design institutes. Winning teams came from MIT Institute of Design, VIT Vellore and Strate School of Design. Maruti Suzuki also revealed that eight students from the previous edition are currently undergoing six-month internships with the company’s design division. Applications for DesignXathon 2026 are now open, with the last date for submission set for 13th July 2026.