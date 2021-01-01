Maruti Dec 2020 Sales Grow 20% To 1.6 Lakh – Alto, Swift, WagonR, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India total sales has crossed 1.6 lakh mark once again in Dec 2020

Maruti Suzuki sales (domestic and exports) in December 2020 is reported at 20.2 percent growth over December 2019. Total domestic PV sales growth stood at 14.6 percent, up at 1,40,754 units from 1,22,784 units.

Of this, Mini (Alto, S-Presso) and compact (WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S) segment’s contribution leads at over a lakh units. The segment grew at a similar rate at 14.5 percent. Segment sales is reported at 1,02,568 units, up from 89,556 units.

Strong Sales Continue

Despite no business activity at the start of FY21, YTD segment sales does seem to be pushing forward step by step, especially on the back of strong sales in recent months. YTD segment sales is currently at 18 percent decline, down at 6,31,388 units, down from 7,71,327 units. However matching or overtaking segment sales of more than 10 lakh units in the last fiscal is a difficult ask and expectation.

Mid-size sedan Ciaz sales fell 28.9 percent, down to 1,270 units from 1,786 units. YTD Ciaz sales is down 53 percent at 9,367 units, down from 20,016 units. To stay in the green, the number to beat for FY21 is a little over 25k units.

Total (aforementioned segments) passenger car sales grew at 13.07 percent, up at 1,03,838 units, up from 91,342 units. YTD numbers are reported at 6,41,755 units at 18.9 percent decline from 7,91,343 units. The target for FY21 is a base of just over 10.5 lakh units.

UV Sales Increase

UV sales (Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross) grew ta 8 percent to 25,701 units, up from 23,808 units. YTD sales is at 17.5 percent decline down at 1,52,156 units from 1,84,330 units. Maruti Brezza and Ertiga help push EV sales.

The Vans segment (Eeco) grew substantially at 46.9 percent, up at 11,215 units from 7,634 units, YTD decline is reported at 21.3 percent, down at 69,963 units from 88,887 units.