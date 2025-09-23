Maruti Delivers 30,000 Cars, Hyundai Hits 5-Year High as GST 2.0 Kicks In

Automakers in India See Record Demand as GST Reforms Coincide with Festive Season Kick-Off

The introduction of new GST reforms on September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of the festive season, has given a major boost to India’s auto industry. With manufacturers passing on the full tax benefits to buyers, demand surged across dealerships nationwide. Some automakers reported billing and deliveries up to five to six times the daily average, setting the stage for strong momentum through the festive period.

Maruti Suzuki Leads with Record Deliveries

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, recorded 80,000 customer inquiries and close to 30,000 deliveries on the very first day of the GST roll-out. The company had earlier announced revised prices on September 18, with reductions of up to Rs 1.30 lakh across models. Since then, daily bookings have averaged 15,000 units, 50% higher than normal levels.

The price cuts span entry-level hatchbacks like Alto K10 and WagonR, premium models such as Baleno and Swift, and SUVs including Brezza and Grand Vitara. Commenting on the unprecedented response, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, said: “The response from customers has been phenomenal—something we haven’t seen in the last 35 years. On the very first day, we recorded 80,000 enquiries, and have already delivered over 25,000 cars, with deliveries expected to touch 30,000 shortly.”

Hyundai India Hits Five-Year High

Hyundai Motor India also reported strong traction, with 11,000 wholesales on Day 1 — its highest single-day performance in five years. The reduction of GST on small cars and SUVs to 18% from 28% has sharply lowered prices, with models like the Tucson receiving cuts of up to Rs 2.39 lakh and the Alcazar reduced by up to Rs 72,500.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & COO, Hyundai Motor India, said: “The auspicious start of Navratri, amplified by the momentum from GST 2.0 reforms, has infused strong positivity into the market. On Day 1 alone, we recorded around 11,000 dealer billings, our highest single-day performance in the last five years.”

Tata Motors Adds Festive Offers

Tata Motors too saw strong customer footfalls and bookings. Alongside passing on GST benefits, Tata has rolled out festive offers worth up to Rs 2 lakh, depending on the model. Entry-level models like Tiago and Tigor now offer benefits of Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.11 lakh respectively, while higher-end SUVs such as the Harrier and Safari get up to Rs 1.94 lakh and Rs 1.89 lakh in total savings. The Nexon sees the highest benefit at up to Rs 2 lakh.

Industry analysts expect the GST-driven price correction to significantly lift demand in the passenger vehicle segment. S&P Global Mobility projects a growth rate of 5–7% for 2025, with production likely to rise by around 2 lakh vehicles. Looking ahead to 2026, sales growth is expected to nearly double, moving from 4.1% to 8.5%.