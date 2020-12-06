Maruti Discounts Dec 2020 – Alto, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki registered a market share of 47.40 percent in November 2020 with sales of 1,35,775 cars

It is the last month of a year and manufacturers have started offering heavy discounts in order to clear the year-end inventories of their models at the dealerships. India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on almost all its models. Sources have now revealed the exact benefits offered on Maruti cars under Arena dealerships.

Interested customers will be looking to take full advantage of these year-end discounts. Discounts are available in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts and exchange bonuses. Additionally, extra benefits are offered by selected dealerships across the country.

Heavy Discounts on S-Presso, Celerio, Vitara Brezza

The highest benefit is offered on Maruti Suzuki entry-level hatchback S-Presso which gets benefits up to Rs 52,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

In addition, on exchanging a used car less than 7 years old, consumers can get an additional Rs 20,000 as an exchange bonus. Apart from these, selected dealerships are also offering retail discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on the micro SUV.

A similar discount of up to Rs 52,000 is available for Celerio and Celerio X which includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000. Another entry-level hatch, Alto is offered with discounts up to Rs 37,000 for December. This includes a Rs 15,000 cash discount, a corporate discount of Rs 7,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Vitara Brezza is being offered with a total benefit of up to Rs 41,000 which includes a corporate discount of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. Select dealerships are offering additional discounts of Rs 15,000.

Swift, Eeco, WagonR offer reasonable benefits

Maruti’s highest-selling car- Swift is also offering a cumulative discount of up to Rs 37,000 with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000. On Swift, Maruti is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Exact similar figures are also offered in the company’s van offering Eeco in both its 5-seater and 7-seater derivatives.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer’s tall-boy hatchback WagonR is being offered with benefits up to Rs 30,000 which includes a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. On exchanging a car less than seven years old, consumers are entitled to a Rs 15,000 discount on WagonR. Among all the cars, Ertiga is offered with the least benefits. The MPV is offered only with a cash discount of up to Rs 6,000.

Maruti Tour range of vehicles

Not just commercial passenger vehicles, but Maruti is even offering discounts on all its Tour range of vehicles. These vehicles are used solely by fleet and cab operators. These include Tour M (Ertiga) with discounts up to Rs 50,000 and Tour S (Dzire) with discounts up to Rs 54,000. A cumulative discount of Rs 44,000 is offered on Tour H1 (Alto) and Tour V (Eeco). The highest benefits are being offered on Tour H2(WagonR) with a cumulative discount of Rs 59,000.