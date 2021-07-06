Maruti Discounts July 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, SPresso

The cash discounts and benefits extend upto Rs.44,000 on the S-Presso petrol variant and upto Rs.70,000 on the Tour S petrol

As is a usual norm at this time of the year, Maruti Suzuki has announced some cash discount schemes and exchange benefits across range. The offers come into effect from 1st July 2021 and we list out the discount schemes along with exchange benefits along with special institutional sales offers here.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 range can be had at a total saving of Rs.33,000 to 43,000. Buyers of the Alto Petrol can avail of a Rs.15,000 cash discount, Rs.15,000 exchange offer and Rs.3,000 institutional offer relating to a total discount of Rs.33,000.

Other variants of the Alto get discounts upto Rs.43,000 inclusive of a Rs.25,000 cash discount, Rs.15,000 exchange benefit and Rs.3,000 offer while buyers of the Alto 800 CNG can benefit upto a saving of Rs.36,000 taking all cash discount and exchange benefits into account.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio

Benefits on the S-Presso petrol and CNG extend to Rs.44,000 and 34,000 respectively. While on the Celerio CNG and petrol buyers could save Rs.18,000 and Rs.19,000 respectively taking cash discount and corporate benefits into account.

Maruti Suzuki is actively testing the new Celerio and is all set to launch the new gen model by September 2021, just ahead of the festive season. The new Celerio will receive a radically new design but will continue to sport similar engine options.

Discounts on the WagonR petrol, the best-selling model in the company lineup entails a cash discount of Rs.15,000, exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 and discount to corporate buyers at Rs.4,000 to a total of 34,000. The WagonR CNG can be had at a cash discount of Rs.8,000, an exchange benefit of Rs.15,000 and corporate discount of Rs.3,000 to a total of Rs.26,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift and DZire see total savings from Rs.35,000 to Rs.40,000 depending on variants while there is a Rs.40,000 benefit on the Brezza petrol upto Rs.40,000 but none on the Ertiga petrol or CNG.

Discounts on the Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van is offered in petrol and CNG variants and discounts extend upto Rs.34,000, inclusive of a cash discount of Rs.15,000, exchange offer of Rs.15,000 an corporate discount of Rs.4,000. The CNG variant for cargo is at a total discount of Rs.28,000 while the regular variant is at a discount of Rs.33,000 for the month of July 2021.

Discounts on the TOUR models vary from Rs.15,000 for the Tour M petrol, to Rs.52,000 and Rs.50,000 respectively for the Tour H1 petrol and H2 petrol and Tour V petrol. Maruti Suzuki Tour H2 CNG comes in at a total saving of Rs.35,000 inclusive of a cash discount of Rs.10,000, exchange offer of Rs.15,000 and corporate benefits to the extent of Rs.10,000.