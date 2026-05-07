Maruti Discounts May 2026 Up To Rs 2.15 Lakh – Fronx, Vitara, Swift, Victoris, Brezza, Invicto

Maruti Suzuki has the largest car portfolio in the country, split across Arena and Nexa dealerships. For the month of May 2026, Maruti Suzuki has been offering exciting offers and discounts on its portfolio to boost sales. This includes their older vehicles like Ciaz and Ignis going all the way till their latest Victoris SUV.

The max discount with Maruti’s discounts for the month of May 2026 is Rs 2.15 lakh and it varies depending on the model and variant. These include consumer offer, scrappage bonus or exchange bonus, institutional discount and more.

Fronx – Discounts Up To Rs 25,000

Maruti’s sub 4m coupe SUV, the Fronx, has been bestowed with discounts of up to Rs 25,000 this month. This is the least max discount offered with a Maruti offering. Turbo Petrol variants are the ones with this up to Rs 25,000 discount, while NA Petrol and CNG variants only get discounts of up to Rs 15,000.

Eeco – Discounts Up To Rs 37,500

The company just launched a Star edition with Eeco sub 4m van. It is the only one of its kind in India with ladder frame construction, sliding doors and RWD as standard. Max discount is up to Rs 37,500 with all variants. Rs 10,000 consumer offer, Rs 25,000 exchange or scrappage bonus and then a Rs 2,500 institutional discount.

Celerio – Discounts Up To Rs 37,500

Just like the Eeco van, Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback also gets a max discount of up to Rs 37,500 on all variants for the month of May 2026. Rs 10,000 consumer discount, Rs 25,000 exchange or scrappage bonus and Rs 2,500 institutional bonus are same too.

S-Presso – Discounts Up To Rs 37,500

Another Maruti Suzuki vehicle with max discount of up to Rs 37,500 in May 2026 is S-Presso. Positioned as a mini SUV, all variants of S-Presso get the same max discount which also constitute Rs 10,000 consumer benefit, Rs 25,000 exchange or scrappage bonus and Rs 2,500 institutional bonus.

Ciaz – Discounts Up To Rs 40,000

While it is already discontinued, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on remaining unsold stock inventory with dealerships. The max discount is up to Rs 40,000 and it should make it an exciting proposition to sedan enthusiasts.

Baleno – Discounts Up To Rs 40,000

Also offering up to Rs 40,000 discount in May 2026 is Baleno premium hatchback. This is for Petrol variants only, while CNG variants get a max discount of up to Rs 35,000, spread across consumer benefit, exchange or scrappage and institutional bonus.

Swift – Discounts Up To Rs Rs 45,000

India’s favourite hatchback, the Swift, has been given a discount of up to Rs 45,000 this month. Only the Petrol AMT variants get this max discounts of up to Rs 45,000, while Petrol MT and CNG MT variants get discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

Jimny – Discounts Up To Rs 45,000

In the Nexa pond, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 with Jimny lifestyle off-roader. This up to Rs 45,000 discount is standard across all variants of Jimny. It currently takes on other lifestyle off-road SUVs like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

XL6 – Discounts Up To Rs 45,000

Another Maruti Suzuki vehicle sold via Nexa dealership with up to Rs 45,000 discounts is XL6 premium MPV. Both Petrol only and Petrol + CNG variants of XL6 have been given this max discount of up to Rs 45,000.

Ignis – Discounts Up To Rs 50,000

The recently discontinued Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been bestowed with discounts of up to Rs 50,000 as standard on all of its variants. The company didn’t give Ignis a real update since its first launch. With growing competition, Ignis was phased out of the company portfolio and unsold inventory at the dealerships have been discounted.

Alto K10 – Discounts Up To Rs 52,500

India’s default small hatchback, the Alto K10, has been bestowed with a discount of up to 52,500. It has to be noted that only the base LXi trim gets up to Rs 52,500 discount, while higher trims get less discounts of up to Rs 42,500.

WagonR – Discounts Up To Rs 52,500

One of India’s best-selling vehicles (across all genres) of all time, is WagonR tallboy hatchback and it has captivated the country with its versatility. In May 2026, it gets discounts of up to Rs 52,500 with both Petrol and CNG variants.

Brezza – Discounts Up To Rs 55,000

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch a facelift for Brezza in the country soon. This will be the first-ever update to 2nd Gen Brezza and ahead of that, Maruti is giving a max discount of up to Rs 55,000 on current model. Both Petrol and CNG variants get the same discount and it should help dealers clear unsold stock ahead of facelifted model arriving in showrooms.

Victoris – Discounts Up To Rs 70,000

The company’s latest and greatest, the Victoris SUV, also gets attractive discounts for the month of May 2026. CNG variants get the highest discount of up to Rs 70,000, while Petrol and Petrol + Electric powertrains get lower discounts of up to Rs 50,000.

Grand Vitara – Discounts Up To Rs 1.08 Lakh

Switching back to Nexa dealership portfolio, we can see Grand Vitara being the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle to cross the Rs 1 lakh discount mark at up to Rs 1.08 lakh. Sigma MT variant gets highest discount of up to Rs 1.08 lakh, Strong Hybrid gets up to Rs 90,000 discount along with zero road tax and 5-year extended warranty. Discount is up to Rs 85,000 with NA Petrol and up to Rs 75,000 for CNG.

Invicto – Discounts Up To Rs 2.15 Lakh

Badge engineered version of Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, gets the highest discount among any Maruti cars for May 2026 at up to Rs 2.15 lakh. Both Petrol and Petrol + Electric variants get the same discount.