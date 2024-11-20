Maruti Discounts Nov 2024 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, G Vitara, Brezza, Jimny, Fronx

In addition to discounts and benefits, Maruti car buyers can also access scrappage bonus and exchange bonus

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has announced special Year End offers for its Arena and Nexa cars. These offers will be available on select model variants and in specific cities. Discounts and benefits will be available all throughout November 2024, subject to availability.

Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso and Celerio Discounts – November 2024

Alto K10, Maruti’s most affordable car, is available with a cash discount of Rs 30k for the manual variant and up to Rs 35k for the AMT model. Customers can access an additional Rs 15k exchange bonus. Corporate customers get an extra Rs 2,100 corporate discount. Maruti S-Presso and Celerio have the same cash discount and exchange bonus as available with Alto K10. But corporate discount on S-Presso and Celerio is Rs 2,000 only.

Maruti WagonR, New Swift Discounts – November 2024

Customers buying WagonR have two options. They can get a cash discount of Rs 20k (1.0-litre engine) / Rs 25k (1.2-litre engine) or choose Rs 30k discount on accessories kit package worth Rs 50k. Additionally, Rs 15k exchange bonus and Rs 2,000 corporate discount is applicable on Wagon R. Year-end discounts are available even on the new Swift. Customers can get a Rs 20K discount on L & V MT variants, Rs 25K on V AMT, Rs 45K on Zxi, Zxi+ MT variants, and Rs 50K on Zxi AMT, Zxi+ AMT variants. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 15K is also available.

Maruti Dzire (old), Brezza Discounts – November 2024

Maruti Dzire is available at Rs 10K discount for manual variant and Rs 15K for AMT variants. Exchange bonus of Rs 15K is also available, although there are no corporate discount offers on Dzire. In the SUV segment, Maruti Brezza Zxi and Zxi+ variants are available with Rs 10K discount on manual variants and Rs 15K discount on automatic variants. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 15K is also applicable. Offers on Brezza Urbano Edition include Rs 17K Cash (Lxi) / Rs 8,500 Cash (Vxi) and additional Rs 15K exchange bonus.

There are currently no Year End offers applicable on Ertiga. That’s understandable since the Ertiga is currently the top selling car in India. In October 2024, Ertiga sales were at 18,785 units, registering a YoY growth of 33.90%.

Maruti Ignis, Baleno Discounts – November 2024

Customers buying Ignis can access a cash discount of Rs 40k with the manual and Rs 45K with the AMT variant. Other offers include Rs 15K exchange bonus and Rs 2,100 corporate discount. Baleno is available with Rs 45K discount on Sigma variant and Rs 35K discount on Delta, Zeta, Alpha MT variants. Baleno CNG gets a cash discount of Rs 40K. An exchange bonus of Rs 15K is also applicable. Fronx 1.2-litre petrol and CNG have discounts of Rs 22.5K with the Sigma and Rs 15K (Delta, Zeta & Alpha MT) / Rs 20K (AMT). An additional Rs 10K exchange bonus is available as well.

Maruti Fronx, Ciaz, Jimny Discounts – November 2024

Fronx Turbo can be purchased with a discount of Rs 35K. Customers will also get a Rs 10K exchange bonus and Velocity Accessories Edition Worth Rs 43K. Maruti Ciaz is available with cash discount of Rs 20K, exchange bonus of Rs 25K and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Jimny gets the highest discount in Maruti’s Year End offers in November 2024. Jimny Zeta is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.95 lakh, whereas the Jimny Alpha has Rs 2.5 lakh discount. Offers for Jimny include finance through Maruti Finance.

Maruti XL6, Grand Vitara, Invicto Discounts – November 2024

Maruti XL6 is available with cash discount of Rs 20k and exchange bonus of Rs 20K (XL6 petrol) / 10K Exchange (CNG). In the compact SUV segment, Maruti Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid is available with Rs 40K cash discount (Sigma) / Rs 20K (other variants). In addition, a special MSSF offer worth Rs 30,000 is also applicable. Customers can also access Dominion Accessories Kit worth Rs 50K on Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. There’s an exclusive exchange bonus of up to Rs 85K (on exchanging SUV with Delta) / Rs 30K exchange (other cars) – except Sigma.

Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is available with Rs 50K cash discount, 5 years warranty and special MSSF offer worth Rs 30,000. An additional Rs 1.05 lakh exchange (on exchanging SUV) / 50K exchange (other cars) is also applicable. Maruti’s flagship offering, Invicto, is available with Rs 1 Lakh consumer offer on Alpha (finance through MSFF Maruti Finance) + Rs 25K exchange bonus on exchanging Ertiga, XL6 with invoice.