Maruti Dream Series Launch Price Rs 4.99 Lakh – Celerio, Alto K10, S Presso

Maruti Suzuki Launches ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ and Cuts Prices on Auto Gear Shift Variants

In a bid to boost sales this month, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the exclusive ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for three of its popular models: Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio. Alongside this, the company has also announced a price reduction of Rs. 5,000 on Auto Gear Shift (AGS) variants across a range of models.

Maruti Dream Series is designed to offer enhanced features at attractive prices. Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh, these limited-edition models will be available only throughout June 2024. They come with a host of model-specific upgrades aimed at boosting safety, utility, and overall driving experience.

Alto K10 VXI+ Dream Series Features

Reverse Parking Camera
Security System

S-Presso VXI+ Dream Series Features

Reverse Parking Camera
Security System
Speaker (1 Pair)
Interior Styling Kit (Silver Ornament)
Wheel Arc Cladding (Black)
Body Side Moulding (Black & Silver)
Side Skid Plate
Rear Skid Plate
Front Skid Plate
Front Grille Garnish (Chrome)
Back Door Garnish (Full Chrome)
Number Plate Frame

Celerio LXI Dream Series Features

Pioneer Multimedia Stereo
Reverse Parking Camera
Speaker (1 Pair)

In addition to the new limited-edition models, Maruti Suzuki has reduced the prices of AGS variants by Rs. 5,000. This price cut applies to the AGS versions of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, FRONX, and Ignis. This move is expected to make the increasingly popular automatic transmission technology more affordable and accessible to a broader range of customers.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at MSIL, commented on these initiatives: “At Maruti Suzuki, we understand the crucial role that affordable entry-level cars play in the sustained growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society.”

Customers interested in the ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ can book their vehicles at the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. This exclusive offer provides an excellent opportunity for new car buyers to enjoy enhanced features at a competitive price, while the price reduction on AGS variants underscores Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to delivering value and technological advancement. For more details and bookings, customers are encouraged to visit Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country during the month of June.

