Maruti Drize 3 Million Sales Milestone Achieved – 214K Units Sold In CY25

Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire nameplate needs no introduction in the country. It has been on sale since 2008 in the country under both Swift Dzire and Dzire nameplates. It has been one of the backbones of India’s passenger car segment and even the country’s commercial fleet taxi segments.

Since its first introduction in 2008, Maruti Suzuki has just achieved a major sales milestone with Dzire. This compact sedan just achieved the 3 million units sales milestone in the country. Maruti Suzuki is in celebration mode with this momentous occasion. Let’s take a closer look.

Drize 3 Million Sales Milestone

For many cars on sale in India, sales milestones are usually celebrated in lakh units. Which is still a big achievement for many vehicles. For Maruti Suzuki, sales milestones are celebrated in millions owing to its sheer volumes and operational capacity as it is India’s undisputed best-selling car brand by a big margin.

In March 2026, Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieved a 3 Million units sales milestone, which translates to 30 lakh units. Dzire is currently India’s highest-selling sedan and it was India’s best-selling car in calendar year 2025 as well, where the company managed to sell 2,14,488 units. Having over 20 lakh customers for Dzire is a big flex for the company too.

First introduced in 2008, it was a longer 4m+ sedan in length and was brought to comply with India’s B Segment tax brackets. Dzire has had a remarkable journey in India spawning four generations. In its current 4th gen avatar, Dzire is the most premium it has ever been and it even offers aspirational features like a sunroof and 360-degree camera.

Prices for Maruti Suzuki Dzire start from Rs 6.26 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base LXi Petrol MT and goes till Rs 9.31 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec ZXi+ Petrol AMT. Dzire packs Maruti’s new 1.2L 3-cylinder Z12 engine promising fuel economy figures of 24.79 km/l in Petrol and 33.73 km/kg when driven in CNG mode.

Dzire was the first-ever Maruti Suzuki product to ever score a 5 Star crash safety rating in India, which was awarded by Global NCAP. It brings features like electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, LED lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, cruise control, alloy wheels, Suzuki Connect telematics suite and more.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude towards all 3 million Dzire customers on this incredible milestone.

The fourth-generation Dzire has well and truly reignited the sedan segment with its refined and sophisticated appeal, ensuring it finds strong preference among young first-time buyers, this demographic in fact represents nearly 50% of customers. A wide range of comfort and convenience features alongside 5-star safety ratings ensure the Dzire caters to every preference of today’s evolving customers.”