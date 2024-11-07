Maruti Dzire Accessory Packs Revealed – Chromico And Copperico

Apart from the Maruti Dzire accessory packs – Chromico and Copperico, there a bunch of other accessories one can choose

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, just unveiled their new sub 4m sedan in the form of 4th Gen Dzire. Unlike Dzires of the past, 4th Gen Dzire looks nothing like the 4th Gen Swift and maintains a unique identity. Just as unique are the accessory packs that Maruti Suzuki is offering with Dzire. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Dzire Accessory Packs

These accessory packs take OEMs’ thoughts and considerations into consideration to create a curated experience for buyers. We have seen accessory packs Maruti Suzuki is offering with Swift. They help transform the look and feel of the car to align with customer taste and preferences. Apart from these packages, there are other official accessories like a more powerful vacuum cleaner and tyre inflator, among others.

With 4th Gen Dzire, Maruti Suzuki is offering two accessory packs – Chromico and Copperico. While prices are yet to be announced, these accessory packs include a curated experience for buyers that the company considers to be worth checking out. As the name suggests, Chromico accessory pack is more Chrome and Copperico is more subtle with Copper accents instead of Chrome.

Chromico Package

For buyers who love Chrome bling, Maruti Suzuki is offering Chromico Package with 4th Gen Dzire. At the front, Chromico package adds a Chrome bar on top half of the grill, above Suzuki logo. This Chrome strip connects the upper headlight line seamlessly. Lower grill gets a Chrome surround too, emphasizing Dzire’s new appearance.

At the side, we get sporty underbody skirts on running boards. Also, there is a Chrome side body moulding on doors and we get standard door visors without any Chrome. There is a gloss black body moulding at the rear lower bumper with a knurled effect, flanked by L-shaped Chrome elements on either ends. There’s also a Chrome strip on top of the boot lid near brake lights.

On the inside, Chromico Package adds a wooden finish plastic trim on door panels along with mesh sun shades on all four windows and rear windshield. Also part of the package are 3D floor mats and premium leatherette seat covers. There are non-illuminated scuff plates too.

Copperico Package

Sticking to its name, Copperico Package adds Copper elements instead of Chrome. There is a front underbody spoiler with Copperico Package with a knurled effect and Copper elements on the outside edge. It also gets the same chrome applique we saw on Dzire Chromico’s front upper grill. There is a side underbody skirt on running boards.

Also, there is side body moulding on doors with a Copper finish. Unlike Chromico Package which gets normal door visors, Copperico Package gets door visors with Chrome lining. At the rear, we get the same rear body moulding with knurled effect and Copper elements at the end. Interestingly, there is a subtle gloss black spoiler at the top of rear windscreen.

On the inside, Copperico Package comes with more premium accessories bundled with it. For starters, we get illuminated scuff plates along with footwell lighting. Puddle lamps and ambient lighting are also part of the package. Same leatherette seat upholstery and window shades are also offered with Copperico Package, but 3D mats have been replaced with premium mats and wooden finish on door pads is not offered.