Maruti Dzire CNG Launch Price Rs 8.14 L – Mileage 31.12 Km Per Kg

New Maruti Suzuki DZire CNG will be offered in VXi and ZXi trims – It will compete with CNG powered rivals such as Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura

Maruti Suzuki is the largest player in the CNG segment in India. They plan to offer CNG option on each of the models it retails from Arena dealerships. The company expects its CNG range to contribute more than 20 percent to overall sales in the near future.

Maruti currently offers factory-fitted CNG kits on its models such as the Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio and Ertiga. They have further expanded its already wide range of CNG products in India. From today, DZire CNG has also been added to their lineup.

2022 Maruti DZire CNG – Price, Features

Bookings have already opened for 2022 Maruti DZire CNG at a down payment of Rs 11,000. It will be offered on VXi and ZXi variants. Prices start from Rs 8.14 lakh and go all the way to Rs 8.82 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Mileage claimed is 31.12 km/kg.

DZire CNG is similar in design and features as compared to its petrol powered counterpart. Features will depend on variants with the DZire VXi sporting all four power windows, tilt adjustable steering wheel and multi-function controls, dual tone fabric finished interiors and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It will also get a 2 DIN music system, four speakers, manual air conditioning and rear AC vents.

Top of the line Dzire CNG ZXi wil sport fog lamps in the front while its interiors will get leather wrapped steering wheel, push button start/stop feature, one touch driver side window adjustments and automatic climate control. It will also see a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Both the trims will see dual airbags, high speed alert, seat belt reminder for driver and co-passenger, speed sensing door locking and reverse parking sensors along with ABS and EBD among its safety equipment. It comes with retuned suspension and leak-proof design.

2022 Maruti DZire CNG Specs

Maruti DZire CNG will get its power via a 1.2 liter DualJet, 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that offers 89 hp power and 113 Nm torque. These figures will go down to 77 hp and 98.5 Nm respectively in CNG format. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual transmission only. It does not get the AMT option which is seen on the petrol variants. Being a factory fitted CNG kit, the warranty remains intact while customers will also benefit from lower running cost.

The company has also added Dual Inter-Dependent ECU units and a fuel gauge with all fittings in stainless steel while safety switches have been added for engine cut off while refueling. Maruti DZire CNG will compete with two rivals – Hyundai Aura CNG and Tata Tigor CNG in the compact sedan segment.