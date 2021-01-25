On a full charge, the modified DZire EV can do 250 kms when driven at moderate speeds

The electric vehicle culture in India is on the rise as every automaker is making some headway into this segment. Tata Motors Nexon EV has crossed the 2,200 sales mark since launch and the MG ZS EV got 200 bookings just in December 2020 alone. The Hyundai Kona Electric has also seen its share of success in Indian markets.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to launch any electric vehicle in the country. There was some talk of Maruti WagonR EV some time last year but there have been no further updates even as the company had been actively testing the model in India. In international market, Suzuki already sells the electric WagonR.

Maruti Suzuki DZire VXI Electric

Northway Motorsport EV has now modified a brand new Maruti Dzire into an all electric car. The car was purchased last year, only to modied as an electric car. The company has been noted for converting several other petrol and diesel powered vehicles into electric models, but this DZire VXI by far excels them all.

Developed in-house, the Maruti DZire now receives a 15 kW motor that can peak upto 35 kW. It produces 170 Nm torque that goes up to 842 Nm at the wheels. Even as the team has developed several battery packs, the DZire received 3 options each mounted on the fuel tank, transmission tunnel and extension exhaust area respectively.

The pack on the fuel tank is at 13 kWh while that in the tunnel stands at 15 kWh and at 1 kWh in the exhaust area. The Maruti DZire is water sealed at IP67 rating and receives a 5 speed manual transmission. Yes, a manual transmission. This is the first electric car in India to have a manual transmission.

Modifications made to the vehicle for conversion to electric power sees a reduction in overall weight by 3 kgs from 950 kgs to 947 kgs. This changes see a lighter fly wheel and usable reverse gear. The new DZire also gets VCU compatibility and full integration with all CAN functions.

Apart from minimal changes, all other features such as instrument cluster, throttle peddle and power steering along with safety equipment of ABS, EBD and airbags remain unchanged. For its air conditioning system, the DZire EV uses a Brushless Direct Current Motor (BLDC).

The radiator fan works to keep battery and other electronics cool and he instrument cluster now gives off all vital EV information. The tachometer indicates motor RPM and the fuel gauge details the battery level. Temperature gauge shows off the temperature of the battery while charging level is also indicated on the instrument cluster when the engine is switched off.

DZire EV Charging and Top Speed

The new Maruti Suzuki DZire EV can be charged via a CCS 2 Port. It is positioned in the place of the fuel nozzle behind the fuel filling lid. Charging from 0-100 percent is done via a 15 Amp socket in 8 hours while the team is also devising a fast charging system.

Top speed is at 160 kmph while the EV can also take on a gradient of 34 percent and can tow a 3 tonne vehicle with free rolling. In full charge, the EV claims a 250 km range when driven at moderate speeds.

