Maruti Dzire Scored More Adult Safety Points Than Virtus, Slavia, Verna, Scorpio N

Awareness has not only prompted OEMs to make safer cars, but also motivated users to follow the safety protocols

Global NCAP had updated their safety assessment protocols in July 2022, which are valid up to December 2025. Under the new assessment protocols, cars have to comply with stricter safety norms. Only 9 cars in India currently have 5-star safety rating, as per the new Global NCAP safety assessment protocol.

India’s safest cars as per Adult Safety rating

Tata Safari / Harrier received 5-star rating, with a total of 33.05 / 34 points in Adult Safety. Global NCAP had tested Safari / Harrier in 2023, as per the new assessment protocol. The model tested had safety features such as front airbags, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter and seat belt reminder (SBR). Safari / Harrier also tested for ESC and GTR 9 – UN 127 Pedestrian protection.

Although Global NCAP has updated safety assessment protocols for India, advanced test criteria such as driver assistance systems are still optional. It includes features such as AEB pedestrian, AEB city, AEB inter-urban, speed assist system and lane assist system. These are likely to be included in the next update for the assessment protocols.

Talking about rankings, Tata Nexon is second in Adult Safety ratings. It has received a 5-star rating, with a total Adult Safety score of 32.22 / 34 points. Nexon was tested in 2018 and 2024. The latest 2024 results are an improvement over the model tested in 2018. The Nexon model tested in 2024 has safety features largely similar to that of Safari / Harrier.

Dzire – Maruti’s safest car

India’s third safest car in terms of Adult Safety is the all new Maruti Dzire. It is a pleasant surprise and a significant milestone because Dzire is the first Maruti car to receive a 5-star safety rating. New Dzire scored 31.24 / 34 points in Adult Safety. For comparison, Global NCAP has also tested the old Dzire as per the new assessment protocol. The old model has received a 2-star rating in Adult Safety.

Dzire’s rival Honda Amaze has also been tested by Global NCAP. It has received a 2-star rating in Adult Safety. Other cars with 5-star rating in Adult Safety include Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio N and Hyundai Verna.

India’s safest cars rated for Child Safety

Safari / Harrier tops the list with 5-star rating and a score of 45/49 in Child Safety. Other cars with 5-star rating in Child Safety include Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, Slavia and Verna. Kia Carens also has 5-star Child Safety rating, although it gets only 3-star rating in Adult Safety. New Dzire has 4-star Child Safety rating, whereas Scorpio N manages only 3-stars.

India’s safest cars as per Total Points scored

The initial list is the same, starting with Safari / Harrier and continuing with the Volkswagen and Skoda cars. New Maruti Dzire is ranked 7th in the list, with a total score of 70.44 / 83 points. Just for comparison, the top-rated Safari / Harrier have a total score of 78.05 / 83. Hyundai Verna is at 8th spot, with a total score of 70.18. Kia Carens is 9th, with a total score of 63.07. The car with the lowest GNCAP score is Maruti Ignis. It received 20.34 / 83 points.