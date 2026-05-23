Maruti E100 Flex Fuel Car Launch On Environment Day (5th June) – Says Minister Gadkari

India’s Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, just announced that Maruti Suzuki will launch a Flex Fuel capable vehicle at a special programme in Delhi on the occasion of Environment Day this year, while stressing the need to shift towards greener fuels. This suggests Maruti Suzuki could unveil or showcase a flex-fuel vehicle capable of running on high ethanol blends, possibly up to E100 (100% Ethanol), on June 5th, 2026.

Maruti E100 Flex Fuel Launch?

It has to be noted that there is not a single flex fuel 4W vehicle currently on sale in India. The soon to launch Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel vehicle will be the country’s first 4W vehicle to be able to run on a combination of fuels with blends of up to E100 (Ethanol 100%) with specially designed fuel storage, delivery and ignition systems.

VIDEO | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, says, "Our biggest pollution problem is fossil fuels… petrol and diesel. That is why, as the Transport Minister, I am happy that we have introduced electric scooters, electric cars, electric buses, electric trucks, and… pic.twitter.com/0me380XHVF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 23, 2026

Last year, Suzuki showcased Flex Fuel version of Fronx sub 4m coupe SUV at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in Tokyo. Interestingly, this Fronx Flex Fuel vehicle showcased last year, was capable of running fuel blends of up to E85 (85% Ethanol) and not E100. There is a good probability that Maruti Suzuki might introduce E100 capable flex fuel vehicle based on another vehicle than Fronx.

The soon to launch Maruti Suzuki E100 capable Flex Fuel vehicle might have undergone further revisions on top of the E85 prototype to make it compatible to E100 fuels. Ethanol has a higher tendency to retain moisture, when compared to regular refined unleaded gasoline. Higher ethanol concentrations require specially designed fuel systems and engine components, as ethanol absorbs moisture more easily than conventional petrol.

As per Gadkari, the push towards higher percentage of Ethanol content in our fuels will ensure cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous fuel production and supply. It also reduces India’s dependency on crude oil imports (87% cumulative), amid rising global energy security concerns and volatility in crude oil prices.

What to expect?

He further mentioned that a total of 12 companies including Toyota, Tata, Mahindra and Suzuki have already showcased such vehicles (Flex Fuel vehicles). Flex fuel 2W vehicles have also arrived, thanks to Honda and Suzuki.

He expressed his enthusiasm towards increasing penetration of EVs into scooter, car, truck, bus and tractor segments. In other news, India has standardised E20 petrol and BIS has issued specifications for E22, E25, E27 and E30 fuels – preparing for the next stage of Ethanol blending roadmap.