Maruti Eeco Recalled Over Missing Standard Symbol On Headlamps

Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by the dealers and the issue will be fixed free of cost

Maruti Suzuki has announced voluntary recall of 40,453 units of its Eeco low-cost van over a possible issue of missing regulatory standard symbol on the headlamps. The recall will also cover vehicles that were subjected to headlamp replacements on the field.

Maruti Eeco Recall

The recall campaign covers Maruti Eeco vans that were manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020. The authorized dealers will get in touch with concerned customers to get their vehicles inspected and fixed if necessary. Of course, the action will be performed free of cost.

Meanwhile, Maruti Eeco owners can check if their vehicle is covered under this voluntary recall campaign by entering the chassis number under the ‘Imp Customer Info‘ section of the official website. The chassis number is a 17-digit alpha numeric code which starts with MA3. It can be found embossed on the vehicle ID plate and also on registration documents / invoice.

There are no further information about the recall and we don’t think the issue has any bearing on the van’s ability to function normally. It seems like a regulatory issue.

The Eeco at a glance

The Maruti Eeco which was derived from the slow-selling Versa turned out to be a huge sales hit, thanks to its compact footprint, proven engine, spacious cabin, and a versatile character. The company did well to upgrade the old-school van to pass through the safety and emission standard hurdles.

With the venerable Omni out of the scene, the Eeco stepped to address a niche which has no competition. EECO is now among the top 10 selling cars in India.

Powered by the G12B 1.2-liter petrol engine, the Eeco has 72 hp and 98 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 5-speed manual unit. Fuel economy stands at 16.11 km/l. A CNG variant is also on offer in select regional markets with an ARAI certified mileage of 20.88 km/kg.

The van can be specified in 5 or 7 seat configuration, and is also available in cargo and ambulance guises. The Eeco tips the scales at 940 kg and has a compact turning radius of 4.5m. With the safety upgrade, the low-cost workhorse received driver airbag, reverse parking sensor, driver and front passenger seat belt reminder, and ABS with EBD. Other highlights include a dual-tone dashboard and seat fabric, integrated head restraints for the front seats, and AC.

The Maruti Eeco starts at INR 3.81 lakh for the entry level 5 seater variant and goes up to INR 6.84 lakh for the kitted Ambulance variant. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.