Maruti EECO Records 10 Lakh Sales Milestone – Top Selling Van Of India

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: India’s Best Selling Van Meeting Customer’s Evolving Needs – 10 lakh units sold

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has sold 10 lakh units, making it the highest-selling van in India since 2010. The Eeco is a reliable and versatile vehicle, providing efficient solutions for both families and businesses. It comes in 13 variants, 5 and 7-seater, Cargo, and Tour.

Also an ambulance option. This caters to a wide range of customer needs. The Eeco dominates the van segment, with over 94 percent market share, thanks to its applications, trust, and reliability.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in India. Its versatility and efficiency have made it the preferred choice for both families and businesses. The Eeco has a range of variants, including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance, to cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

Eeco’s Path to Market Dominance – Fuel Efficiency That Meets Your Needs

The Eeco has been the trusted companion of over 10 lakh customers, dominating the van segment with over 94% market share. The Eeco’s impressive sales milestones are a testament to its quality, trust, and reliability.

The first 5 lakh sales milestone took eight years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under five years. This evidences Eeco’s ability to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

Eeco comes equipped with a powerful 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that delivers a power output of 59.4 kW (80.76 PS) @6000 rpm for petrol and 52.7 kW (71.65 PS) @6000 rpm for CNG variants. This engine provides excellent fuel efficiency, with the Eeco petrol delivering 20.20 km/l and the S-CNG Eeco delivering 27.05 km/kg.

Comfort and Safety features

Maruti Eeco offers excellent fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for even business applications that run longer distances each day. And customers can choose the option that best suits their van needs – fuel efficiency and interior config. The Eeco offers 11+ safety features, including an engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD. These features provide customers with peace of mind and further alleviates customer preference.

Eeco offers an enhanced in-cabin experience. Comforts includes – reclining front seats, driver-focused controls, cabin air-filter in A/C variants. These features provide a comfortable and safe ride, making the Eeco an unmatched customer choice. Known as a reliable and efficient choice, its versatility, fuel efficiency, safety features, and enhanced in-cabin experience make it the highest-selling van in India. Engine and technology features further boost its USP.