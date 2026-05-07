Maruti Eeco Star Edition Launch Price Rs 20k – Gets 18 Accessories

Maruti Suzuki is currently the leading mass market van manufacturer in India. This is due to the lack of competition to rival Maruti Suzuki Eeco in the country. Currently, Eeco sells around 10k+ units a month and in March 2026, Maruti sold 11,333 units of Eeco.

To further boost sales and bring some excitement around this product, Maruti Suzuki has just launched the Eeco Star edition, which is likely to be aimed at private buyers. With Eeco Star, Maruti Suzuki is bringing this commercial/private vehicle look and feel a little more premium than it does in standard avatar. Let’s take a closer look.

Maruti Eeco Star Edition

Where pricing is concerned, Eeco Star edition has been priced at Rs 19,999 on top of the vehicle’s actual costs. It has to be noted that Maruti did offer Star edition before too, which used to cost Rs 37,000 and is now brought down to Rs 19,999, which should make it more appealing to buyers.

There seems to be two colours on offer – Metallic Brisk Blue and Metallic Glistening Grey. Only the Star edition gets body coloured bumpers at both ends, making it look significantly more premium than non Star version.

Maruti Suzuki advertises up to 18 accessories bundled under the Eeco Star edition. Most notable of these 18 accessories include a rear spoiler for a sporty look, fog lamps with fog lamp garnish, interior styling kits, seat covers, stylish wheel covers, chrome emblem, door visors and then mud flap set, among others.

There is a good probability that Star edition accessories bundle is likely to be fitted at dealer level and not factory fitted. Even the body colour bumpers could be done at the dealer level. The company did not mention whether the Star edition accessories bundle can be purchased with any variant (5 Seater Standard, 5 Seater AC, 6 Seater Standard).

Also, whether current owners can get Star edition bundle for Rs 19,999 and get all these accessories, is currently unknown. Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been priced between Rs 5.21 lakh and Rs 6.36 lakh (Ex-sh) and is offered with both Petrol and a CNG powertrain option. Both get the same 1.2L NA Petrol engine with up to 81 bhp and 105.5 Nm, mated to a sole 5-speed manual gearbox.

What else does it get?

Apart from the advertised accessories, Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes with manually sliding doors for easy ingress and egress. Eeco promises fuel efficiency of up to 19.71 km/l with Petrol and 26.78 km/kg with Petrol + CNG bi-fuel option, when run on CNG fuel. It is underpinned by a ladder frame chassis and gets RWD drivetrain.