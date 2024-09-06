Maruti Electric Car Charging Station At Nexa Dealership Ahead Of EV Launch

Speculated to launch sometime in 2025, Maruti Suzuki eVX will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has been a sales champion with a robust ICE portfolio. There have been decent strides from the company where electrifications are concerned. After launching a self-charging non PHEV, Maruti is poised to launch its first BEV. Ahead of launch, a Nexa dealership has installed a charging station, peaking our interest.

Maruti Electric Car Charging Station

Car dealerships of companies having an electric vehicle in their portfolio, usually install a charging station depending on variable parameters. Recent developments outside a Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealership in India have sparked a lot of interests. This could be the first of a chain of charging networks from Maruti Suzuki at their Nexa dealerships.

That is because Maruti Suzuki has installed a charging station despite not having a PHEV or EV in its portfolio. This is a very interesting revelation. We say this because Maruti Suzuki eVX is right on the horizon and is expected to debut at 2025 Auto Expo.

Speculations around this upcoming vehicle suggest that Maruti Suzuki will launch it in India by the end of 2025, while it will be sold in Europe and other markets first under the Suzuki brand. The new charging station at a Nexa dealership gives way to multiple speculations around the company’s electric future.

For starters, this development confirms that Maruti Suzuki will sell its upcoming electric car portfolio through Nexa dealerships. Exclusively or not, not confirmed yet. Also, Maruti Suzuki might be investing into its own charging network, similar to what Tata Group has done.

Another key takeaway from this development could be the launch timeline of eVX, which is Maruti’s first electric car. Considering the increasing test mule sighting frequency and the new charging station installed in a Nexa dealership, there is a tiny possibility of it launching in India by the end of 2025.

Maruti’s 1st electric car

eVX is Suzuki’s first fully-electric car and is a global vehicle with launch intentions in India. It has been spied on many times in India with camouflage. It will spawn a Toyota counterpart in the future with similar powertrains and performance based on Urban Crossover Concept showcased some time ago.

We can expect upto 60 kWh battery capacity and a single motor layout driving the front wheels. Claimed range from a single charge could be around 500 km, something similar to Tata Curvv EV. Other rivals include MG ZS EV and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, which is also spied testing in India.

