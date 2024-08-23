Maruti Electric SUV Global Debut At 2025 Auto Expo – Launch Early 2025

When launched, Maruti Suzuki eVX will rival the likes of MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400 and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV

Unveiled as a concept form, Suzuki eVX Concept is the company’s first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles). eVX carries a crossover SUV design and proportions along with a premium interior. Testing for eVX is in full swing and is inching production by the day. Now, Global Suzuki has revealed launch timeline for eVX. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Suzuki eVX Launch Timeline

India’s best-selling car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has had a robust ICE portfolio on offer. The company has recently expanded its powertrain scope to strong hybrid technology through a strategic partnership with Toyota. The obvious next step for the brand is BEVs. In that regard, we will get a new BEV early 2025.

Yes! Early 2025 is when Suzuki will take the veil off its first-ever BEV. The company has revealed that they will announce their first BEV at Auto Expo in India in January 2025. This would be the first time the company is foraying into fully electric cars.

Suzuki has also revealed a stage-wise launch plan, prioritizing Europe as its primary market. This way, the company will position its upcoming BEV which might be called eVX as a global product. After Europe, Suzuki intends to launch it in markets like India and Japan. Launch might happen in other ASEAN nations in the future too.

The company was tight-lipped about what will be powering Suzuki’s first electric car. Official stand is that the company should refrain from revealing battery details as per their contract with the supplier. So, official numbers regarding powertrains of eVX SUV are under wraps.

Apart from BEVs, Global Suzuki also divulged their stance and roadmap with regard to HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles). As of now, Suzuki is procuring strong hybrid technology as THS models from Toyota. However, the company is working on their proprietary strong hybrid electric vehicles and mild hybrid electric vehicles too.

What to expect?

Where design is concerned, Maruti Suzuki eVX looks like a larger version of S-Presso with an air of sophistication. LED lighting, all-wheel disc brakes, rear door handles on C-Pillars, charging port on front-left fender, large alloy wheels (believed to be 18-inchers), connected tail lights, 360-degree camera, roof spoiler and radar module for ADAs are some of the notable exterior features.

On the inside, we can expect a large free-standing infotainment screen, a floating centre console, sporty seats, auto climate control, an electronic parking brake, a sunroof, rear AC vents and more. Battery could be up to 60 kWh in size with a promised range of around 500 km on a single charge. Obvious rivals are MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, Tata Curvv EV and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.