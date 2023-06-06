Maruti Engage Front Grille Design Leaked – Familiar To Grand Vitara

While having a distinct profile, Maruti Engage will borrow much of its internals from Toyota Innova Hycross

Maruti is working on its new flagship, which will essentially be a rebadged version of Innova Hycross. While an official name has not been announced, recent trademark registration indicates that the MPV can be launched as Maruti Engage. It is expected to debut in July.

Maruti Engage will take on rivals like Kia Carnival. It can also compete with the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. Maruti Engage will be manufactured by Toyota and supplied to Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Engage front grille design leaked

Ahead of its debut, front grille design of Maruti Suzuki’s Innova Hycross-based MPV has been leaked online. It appears to follow the new design language, as seen with Nexa cars like Grand Vitara and Maruti Fronx. The signature hexagonal design with chrome surrounds is evidence to that.

At the top section, there are two broad chrome strips with Suzuki logo. While the top strip is shorter, the lower strip is expected to extend all the way to the headlamps. Grille elements could be unique, although it’s not clear with the low-res visual.

Maruti Engage can get the 3-point LED DRLs, which can be seen with Fronx and Vitara. Other features could also be based on Nexa’s new design language. In terms of road presence, expect the same level of finesse and authority as Toyota Innova Hycross. Some of the other highlights of Maruti Engage will include prominent bumper, projector headlamps, sculpted bonnet, squarish wheel arches, thick body cladding, blacked-out pillars, sporty alloy wheels and edgy tail lamps.

Maruti Engage performance, specs

It is not certain if Maruti Engage will have the entire range of Innova Hycross or focus only on hybrid variants. Toyota Innova Hycross non-hybrid variants are powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor that makes 172.99 hp of max power and 209 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox. The 2.0-litre petrol motor onboard Innova Hycross hybrid variants produces 183.7 hp and 188 Nm. It is mated to an e-drive with sequential shift. Innova Hycross hybrid variants are equipped with a 168 cell Ni-MH battery.

Much of the features for Maruti Engage will be borrowed from Innova Hycross. Some of the key highlights on the inside include ventilated leather seats, powered Ottoman seats with long slide, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear sunshade, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 360° surround view camera, electrochromic IRVM, multi-zone AC and 8-way powered driver seat with memory function.

Innova Hycross offers a range of connectivity features such as remote commands, find my car, remote vehicle ignition start/stop and vehicle health reports. Safety kit includes 6 SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, front and reverse parking sensors and reverse parking camera. Toyota Safety Sense System includes auto high beam, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, lane trace assist, rear cross traffic alert and dynamic radar-based cruise control.

