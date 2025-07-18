Maruti Ertiga, Baleno Gets 6 Airbags As Standard – Prices Increased

Maruti Suzuki India has officially updated the safety equipment on its popular models – the Ertiga MPV and Baleno hatchback – by standardizing six airbags across all variants. This move follows a broader industry trend in anticipation of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)’s mandate requiring six airbags in all new passenger vehicles by October 2025.

New Prices – Baleno and Ertiga

In line with this safety upgrade, the prices of both models have been revised slightly. The Baleno now sees a modest price hike of 0.5%, while the Ertiga has gone up by 1.4%. The price revisions came into effect from July 16, 2025.

With the update, Baleno now starts at Rs 6.74 lakh for the Sigma variant and goes up to Rs 9.96 lakh for the top-spec Alpha AT (ex-showroom). Other variants such as Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, including AT and CNG options, have all received a small increase ranging between Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500.

Ertiga prices now start at Rs 9.09 lakh for the LXi (O) variant and extend up to Rs 13.44 lakh for the range-topping ZXi AT variant (ex-showroom). Like Baleno, the Ertiga’s petrol, CNG, and automatic variants have seen price increases of around Rs 13,000 to Rs 19,000 depending on the variant.

Other Safety Upgrades

In addition to six airbags, both Ertiga and Baleno now come equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across the range. These upgrades aim to boost occupant protection and meet the upcoming regulatory requirements.

Part of a Broader Safety Push

With this move, Maruti Suzuki joins Toyota – which recently updated the Glanza with six airbags – and aligns its models with others in its Arena and Nexa portfolio like Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, WagonR, Grand Vitara, and Invicto that already offer six airbags in select trims.

The price hike is marginal but signifies a major leap in safety. As India heads toward a more safety-conscious automotive future, these updates underline manufacturers’ commitment to aligning with global safety norms while continuing to offer value to customers.