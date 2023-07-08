Maruti Ertiga based Toyota Rumion MPV India Launch in Sep 2023

Rumion will be the next car launch from Toyota in India – It is based on Maruti Ertiga

Toyota, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, is all set to expand its presence in the Indian market with the launch of the much-anticipated Rumion MPV. With a host of exciting features and a reputation for reliability, the Rumion aims to redefine the MPV segment in India.

As Toyota continues to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers, this upcoming launch promises to deliver a compelling blend of comfort, practicality, and advanced technology. Let’s delve deeper into what we can expect from the Toyota Rumion MPV when it hits Indian shores in September.

Toyota Rumion MPV for India – Maruti Ertiga rival

Upcoming Toyota Rumion will be based on the Maruti Ertiga. This will be yet another car to be shared between the two brands. In India, the two brands already share – Baleno / Glanza, Grand Vitara / Hyryder, Innova HyCross / Invicto. Next in line will be Ertiga / Rumion. Toyota already sells Rumion MPV in South Africa. It does not get much design changes or feature updates, and is more or less similar to the Maruti Ertiga we have on sale in India. Same could be expected of the Toyota Rumion when it goes on sale in India.

Maruti will be manufacturing the Rumion MPV at their plant. It will get a new grille in the front, with the Toyota logo. Headlight design remains the same and so does the alloys. The cabin will be the same as the Maruti Ertiga. Toyota Rumion MPV offers generous legroom and headroom for all three rows, ensuring a pleasant journey even on long drives. With flexible seating configurations and a range of storage compartments, the Rumion excels in adaptability, catering to the diverse needs of modern families and their varying cargo requirements.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features:

Toyota has always been at the forefront of incorporating advanced technology and safety features in its vehicles, and the Rumion is no exception. The MPV is expected to come equipped with a comprehensive infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and connectivity options. Additionally, advanced safety features like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and parking sensors are likely to be included, ensuring a secure and enjoyable driving experience.

Efficient Performance and Reliability:

Toyota vehicles are known for their efficient performance and reliability, and the Rumion is expected to continue this legacy. While specific engine details for the Indian market are yet to be disclosed, the MPV is likely to offer a choice of petrol and CNG powertrains. It will be powered by the same 1.5 liter petrol NA engine from the Maruti Ertiga, that returns 104 PS and 138 Nm. The Rumion will prioritize fuel efficiency without compromising on power, allowing families to embark on long journeys with peace of mind.

Competitive Pricing and After-sales Service:

Toyota has always aimed to offer competitive pricing for its vehicles, and the Rumion is expected to be no different. By providing an attractive price point, Toyota aims to make the Rumion an appealing option in the MPV segment. Furthermore, Toyota’s strong after-sales service network and a reputation for reliability ensure that customers will receive excellent support throughout their ownership experience.

The launch of the Toyota Rumion MPV in India is highly anticipated and promises to raise the bar in the segment. With its striking design, spacious interiors, advanced features, and Toyota’s renowned reliability, the Rumion has the potential to capture the attention of Indian buyers seeking a comfortable and practical MPV. As September approaches, the excitement builds, and consumers eagerly await the opportunity to experience Toyota’s latest offering firsthand. With its arrival, the Toyota Rumion is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian MPV market. Expect prices to be in the range of Rs 9 lakh to 13 lakh, ex-sh.

