Maruti Ertiga MPV Records 5.5 Lakh Sales Milestone In 8.5 Yrs

Maruti Suzuki MPV sales milestone sets new high at 5.5 lakh units for segment

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV is strong in the number game and has over the years secured market leadership. With over 5,50,000 customers, Ertiga proves to be a vehicle that offers utility owing to its design specifics.

First launched in April 2012, Ertiga fuelled an all-new multi-utility segment in India. At that time, it was offered with petrol as well as diesel engine unit. In 2018, new gen Ertiga was launched. Compared to 1st gen Ertiga, it was the new gen Ertiga which was registering more sales. In fact, post the launch of 2nd gen, monthly sales of Ertiga have doubled.

Maruti Ertiga sales

In its journey of about 8 years and 7 months or a total of 103 months since April 2012, Ertiga has been a segment leader. With total sales now crossing 5.5 lakh mark, Maruti has managed to sell a brand new Ertiga every 8 minutes in India.

Its peculiar segment placement is both a boon and bane simultaneously. Having 3 rows automatically makes it a choice for those seeking space for a larger number of occupants at any given time. Seat flexibility makes way for a large-is luggage space. The remarkable milestone of 5.5 Lakh sales is a testimony of its success. At the time of purchase decision, potential customers are likely to narrow down choices between MPVs with UVs depending on budget.

Despite cross-consideration with budget matched UVs/crossover, Ertiga has found its place in the market, and has reported an increase in segment market share. Its segment leading reputation is much like most cars sold by the manufacturer wherein MSIL enjoys leaderboard position. MSIL retails Ertiga through its Arena dealership network.

Today, Ertiga is powered by a 1.5L K-series engine, coupled with Smart Hybrid and AT tech. The manufacturer also offers factory-fitted S-CNG variant, waiting period for which is in the range of four – five months. Being the only CNG MPV offering also means a steady flow of buyers who’re keen on CNG. Ertiga is at present the highest selling MPV with sales pegged between 7k-8k units in a month, and boasts of 20 percent repeat customers.

Maruti Ertiga safety

Current-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sold in India, has a 3-star safety rating for adult occupancy (9.25/17). Its body shell and footwell area are rated unstable and passenger pre-tensioner failed worked improperly when tested. Safety rating for child safety is three stars (25.16/49). Vehicle safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold (AT only), rear Isofix child-seat mounts, electronic stability program (AT only), front seat-belt reminders, and rear parking sensors and speed alarms. Ertiga MPV petrol range is retailed at a price range of Rs 7.59 – 11.21 lakh. CNG variant is available for Rs 10.08 lakh (ex-sh, Delhi).

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Over the years, brand Ertiga has redefined the notion of utilitarian MPVs with its sharp style, space, comfort, safety and host of technology features. As India’s first compact MPV, Ertiga continues to build a legacy of innovation.”