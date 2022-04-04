Maruti Ertiga XL6 Based Suzuki XL7 Alpha FF – Price IDR 294m (Rs 15.5 L)

Suzuki will not be launching the top-spec Alpha FF trim in India since this space is already dominated by Maruti Ertiga

Suzuki has launched a new top-of-the-line trim for XL7 in Indonesia. Called XL7 Alpha FF, where FF stands for ‘Finest Form’, the new range-topping trim has made its debut at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Jakarta. It gets a similar set of updates as Suzuki Ertiga Sport FF which was showcased at the 2021 GIIAS a few months back.

Prices of the top-spec Alpha FF trim start at IDR 294.2 million (Rs 15.52 lakh) for the manual variant and go up to IDR 305.2 million (Rs 16.10 lakh) for the automatic variant. In its latest range-topping avatar, XL7 definitely looks the sportiest with cosmetic updates seen both inside and outside its cabin.

Suzuki XL7 Alpha FF – Exterior Design

While overall design remains identical to the current model, it gets sporty touches in the form of blacked-out panels for the front grille, lower front bumper, fog lamp enclosures, claddings on wheel arches and door sills, ORVMs and pillars. It also gets a complete black-out roof and roof-mounted spoiler which accentuate its sporty appeal.

These sporty blacked-out bits are further complemented by red accents in the air dam housed within the front bumper, wing mirrors, door sill claddings and spoiler lip. Other exterior highlights include roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels with a star-studded pattern and L-shaped LED tail lamp.

Despite adding sporty touches of gloss black, Suzuki has provided ample amount of chrome on parts like door handles, front grille logo and character line, license plate surrounds on tailgate and XL7 branding. The tailgate even features a Limited badging embellished in chrome which indicates that this is a limited edition model with only 150 units of the MPV going on sale in Indonesia.

Cabin Interiors & Features

Stepping inside, the cabin gets a sporty all-black cabin that has been spruced up with red accents on seat upholstery and knob encasings. The seats themselves have been wrapped up with Eco Leather material. Other notable features included in the package are a new sound system with a digital sound processor from Soundstream, smart digital climate control and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel.

There has been no mention of a change in the powertrain option of XL7. It is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol motor which kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque.

This powertrain unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. XL7 is essentially a seven-seat version of XL6 which is its 6-seater sibling. The former is also slightly longer and wider than the latter. In India, Maruti will launch updated Ertiga and XL6 this month.