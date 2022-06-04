The offroad version of XL6 gets an additional differential at the rear making it an AWD vehicle

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium version of the company’s Ertiga MPV. Ertiga is currently the highest-selling MPV in India, offered with petrol and CNG options. It is also the only MPV in India to be offered with a CNG option. XL6 skips CNG powertrain as it is pitched as a premium MPV.

XL6 gets a revamped design over Ertiga making it look like a crossover with SUV design cues. It receives an upright bonnet with a flatter-looking bold front grille. It also gets all-LED headlights, unlike the Ertiga which gets halogen bulbs. To mimic an SUV, it gets body cladding all around the body. This body cladding along with blacked-out bottom sections of the front and rear bumpers reduce the visual bulk of XL6 MPV significantly.

Maruti Ertiga XL6 Modified SUV

Rendering artist Vishnu Suresh (zephyr_designz) probably found the design of XL6 to be too bland to his artistic taste. So, he visualized his own version of XL6 and created a render accordingly. His take on XL6 is a far cry from Maruti Suzuki’s MPV inception.

The render is of a hardcore offroad version of Ertiga XL6 and it looks mean and menacing. To the untrained eye, it almost looks like a real car. This is probably the highest compliment a digital render can get. This render seems to be created using rendering software like Blender or Corona. Or it might also be created using 3D game engines like Unreal Engine with shaders and textures. No matter what tools he used, the result is too stunning.

Off Road Ertiga XL6 gets a major suspension lift taking MPVs platform significantly high off the ground. Looking at the jutted wheels and non-intrusive differentials, one might even think that it probably has portal axles too. It also gets beefier side cladding and the tyres are straight out of a cyberpunk-themed vehicle.

At the rear, it gets a side-hinged structure that holds a massive spare wheel which is a proper full-sized unit rather than a space-saver. Talking about the rear, it also gets a rear differential which allows it to be a proper AWD machine built to take on the rough stuff.

Other visual differences include a massive luggage box at the top. It is a streamlined luggage box unlike the hideous roof racks found in India. It provides additional luggage space if the boot is completely filled up.

Ready for the Rough Stuff

The incredible ground clearance, approach angle, departure angle and ramp over angle makes this version of the humble XL6, an off-roading beast. It almost looks ready to take on anything mother nature can throw at it.

Renderings like this lends the viewer a perspective of what the product could have looked like. Looking at the offroad Ertiga XL6, it makes us think that Maruti Suzuki should probably consider making exciting vehicles alongside gaudy-looking products like S-Presso.





