Maruti Escudo Launch Date September 3rd – Flagship Arena SUV

Along with the Grand Vitara, upcoming eVitara eSUV and Escudo, Maruti is gearing up to strengthen its position in the compact SUV segment

To challenge Creta’s supremacy, Maruti will add two more compact SUVs this year. One of these is the eVitara EV, whereas the second one will be a new ICE SUV. The latter is likely to go on sale as the Escudo. Maruti registered this name last year in January and now, the launch date has been revealed. Let’s take a closer look at Maruti’s new compact SUV to be launched on September 3rd and sold via the Arena dealerships.

Maruti Escudo – Styling and features

Maruti’s initial plan was to introduce the Escudo, codenamed Y17, (name not confirmed) as a 7-seat, 3-row version of the Grand Vitara. However, research may have revealed more opportunities for the Y17 in 5-seat format. It is likely that the Y17 may be a 5-seat version to launch first on September 3rd, while a 7-seat version could be considered at a later date, based on market demand.

Spy shots of Maruti Escudo reveal a mix of refined aesthetics and rugged elements. While the lighting units seem to be inspired from the Grand Vitara, the grille and bumper section have a closer resemblance to that of eVitara EV. The trapezoidal shape of the air dam is also similar to that of eVitara EV.

Side profile has squared wheel arches, sporty alloy wheels, traditional door handles and slightly tapering roofline. At the rear, one can notice sharp LED tail lamps, a full-width LED bar, raked windshield, roof mounted spoiler and rugged bumper design. As compared to the Grand Vitara and eVitara, the Escudo could get some exclusive colour options.

Sold via Arena dealerships

Maruti Escudo may be based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform, the same as that of the Grand Vitara. However, Escudo could be positioned as one of the most spacious in its class. It is expected to be slightly longer than the Grand Vitara and rivals like Creta and Seltos. A larger size can also add more boot space to the SUV. This can be one of the key USPs.

Another advantage for Maruti Escudo will be that select variants will be more affordable than the respective Creta or Seltos variants. While official details are not available, Maruti Escudo could be launched in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. In comparison, the Maruti Grand Vitara is available in the price range of Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh.

Escudo will also be more widely available, as it will be sold via Maruti’s Arena dealerships. These are far greater in numbers, as compared to the Nexa outlets. Escudo might be positioned as the flagship product of Arena dealerships, slotted above Brezza and Ertiga, while Grand Vitara will continue to sell via Nexa dealerships.

Inside, Maruti Escudo will borrow most of the equipment from Grand Vitara and eVitara EV. Some of the key highlights could include a 9-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch TFT MID, head-up display, sunroof and air purifier. Other possibilities include wireless charging, ventilated front seats and auto AC. Safety package will be largely the same as Grand Vitara.

Maruti Escudo – Powertrain

Engine options for Maruti Escudo will be the same as that of Grand Vitara. A 1.5-litre mild hybrid setup generates 103.06 PS and 139 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT and both 2WD and 4WD (AllGrip) formats are on offer. The 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain has combined power output of 115.56 PS and is mated to an e-CVT gearbox. CNG option is also expected to be available with Maruti Escudo.