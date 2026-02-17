Maruti eVitara BaaS Price Rs 10.99 L – Prices Including Battery Not Announced

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched eVitara in India today. However, the company has only announced Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) pricing, without revealing the full ex-showroom prices including battery cost. As per the official release shared by Nexa, the introductory BaaS price of eVitara starts at Rs 10.99 lakh, with battery usage charged separately at Rs 3.99 per km. The pricing applies to the Delta variant under the BaaS ownership model.

What Does Rs 10.99 Lakh Include?

The announced Rs 10.99 lakh figure excludes the battery cost. Buyers opting for BaaS will pay the vehicle price upfront and then pay a per-kilometre battery usage charge. Maruti has positioned this model as a way to significantly reduce the initial purchase cost of its first electric SUV. The company has not yet disclosed full ownership pricing (including battery cost) across variants. It remains to be seen when the complete price list will be announced.

Under the Nexa Edge ownership package, Maruti is offering:

– 60% assured buyback after 3 years

– 8-year warranty (battery: 8 years / vehicle: 3 years standard, extendable)

– Complimentary home charger & installation worth Rs 50,000

– Complimentary charging for 1 year

Built On HEARTECT-e Platform

eVitara is based on Maruti Suzuki’s dedicated HEARTECT-e pure electric platform. Production is underway at the company’s Gujarat facility, with exports already commenced to markets such as the UK, Europe and Japan. Maruti has also outlined its EV ecosystem plans, targeting over 2,000 charging points across 1,100 cities initially and aiming for 1,00,000+ public charging points by 2030.

5-Star Safety Rating

eVitara has already secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating in both adult and child occupant protection. Safety features include:

– 7 airbags as standard

– Level-2 ADAS

– 360-degree camera

– All four disc brakes

– Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

– High tensile strength structure

– TPMS and parking sensors

Design & Interior Highlights

The design reflects a global SUV stance with a boxy silhouette, strong cladding and 18-inch aero alloys. Signature NEXtre three-point LED DRLs and tail lamps define its lighting identity.

Inside, eVitara offers a premium layout featuring:

– 10.1-inch infotainment system

– 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

– Ventilated front seats

– 10-way powered driver seat

– Fixed glass roof

– Ambient lighting

– Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

– Infinity by Harman audio

– Sliding & reclining rear seats (40:20:40 split)

Battery & Range Options

Maruti eVitara is available with two battery options. Both versions are front-wheel drive. There is no AWD variant at launch.

– 49 kWh battery – 144 PS, 193 Nm

– 61 kWh battery – 174 PS, 193 Nm, claimed range up to 543 km

Strategic Pricing Move

By announcing only BaaS pricing at Rs 10.99 lakh, Maruti Suzuki appears to be positioning eVitara aggressively against ICE SUVs in the Rs 10–15 lakh bracket. The lower entry price could attract buyers who were earlier hesitant due to high upfront EV costs. Full price details including battery ownership model are awaited.

With eVitara, Maruti Suzuki has officially entered India’s electric SUV space — but the final pricing picture is yet to be fully revealed. Interestingly, India’s best selling electric car, MG Windsor BaaS pricing starts from Rs 9.99 lakh.