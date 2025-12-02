Maruti eVitara BaaS Strategy Announced – 5 Star BNCAP Rating, 543km Range

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled a production version of eVitara in India and the launch will happen in early 2026. Production operations are carried over at the company’s Gujarat facility and are shipped to export markets like UK, Europe and Japan, among others. The company also announced major steps in electric mobility and a robust ecosystem before launching their maiden eVitara electric SUV.

Maruti eVitara BaaS Pricing Plan Announced

The main agenda of today’s event in Gurugram, Haryana, was to announce the Bharat NCAP 5 Star crash safety results, their multi-pronged approach to ace electric mobility in India and more. Today was all about the reveal of MSIL’s future strategies for electric mobility and preparedness for a thorough EV ecosystem.

The For the first time, Maruti Suzuki is offering BaaS program (Battery as a Service) along with a subscription plan. For reassurance, there is an assured buyback option as well. With its first electric offering, Maruti Suzuki is also planning to offer a robust charging network with a 2000+ charging points from MSIL at its sales and service touch points across 1,100 cities and to yearn for 1,00,000+ public charging points by 2030.

Maruti Suzuki aims to dominate India’s electric car market the same way they dominate ICE car market. The company aims to achieve it with a combination of a robust and competent product lineup and then with India’s largest electric fast charging network, bringing a charger for every 5-10 km, which is a very bold move.

Uncompromised Safety

Where safety is concerned, Maruti Suzuki is leaving no stones unturned with its first electric offering, the eVitara. There are a plethora of safety features offered with eVitara, making it one of the safest vehicles in its segment. Bharat NCAP just crash tested the eVitara and it has scored a full fat 5 Stars in both Adult and Child protection protocols. Notable safety features of the eVitara based on HEARTECT-e platform include –

7 Airbags as standard

Level-2 ADAS

High tensile strength steel structure

TPMS

360-view camera

Front and rear parking sensors

An electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

All-four disc brakes

Speaking on the award, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said, “Congratulations to Maruti Suzuki for achieving 5-star Bharat NCAP in both adult and child occupant protection for their e VITARA. I am especially glad that Maruti Suzuki has shown real leadership in providing 7 airbags as standard across all variants of the e VITARA.”

Exterior Design

The colour options for eVitara include seven monotone shades – Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Land Breeze Green and Opulent Red while dual-tone colour colours offer a Bluish Black roof with Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Opulent Red and Land Breeze Green.

Where design is concerned, Maruti eVitara looks like it is a global vehicle designed for Europe, which is likely to work for India as well. It looks SUV-ish with its boxy overall silhouette, sculpted bumper, chiseled lines on sheet metal throughout, chunky body cladding, muscular bumpers with integrated fog lights and more.

The headlights get LED projectors and get NEXtre three-point LED DRL signature. Even the rear LED tail light gets this NEXtre three-point signature. Maruti Suzuki calls it a Polyhedral muscular stance and the 18-inch alloy wheels further accentuate its butch appeal.

Exterior design highlights include –

R18 alloy wheels with aero design

Powered ORVMs with auto fold

360-degree camera

LED headlights

Fog lights

Smart grille with Adaptive Shutters

Roof end spoiler

Underbody cover

Charging port on front-left fender

Upmarket interiors

On the inside, Maruti eVitara is a cut above than every other vehicle ever launched by the company. It looks like it belongs in a segment above and is very European in its design. The most notable elements include –

2-Spoke steering wheel

Fixed glass roof

Twindeck floating centre console

Ambient lighting

Premium Infinity by Harman speakers

10.1-inch free-standing infotainment screen

10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster

Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Wireless charging pad

Drive Modes, Regen Modes, Snow Mode

Ventilated front seats

10-way powered Driver’s seat

Sliding and reclining rear seats

40:20:40 triple split rear seats

PM 2.5 Air filter

Advanced telematics with Smartwatch integration

Powertrains

Where powertrains are concerned, Maruti eVitara offers two Lithium Ion battery pack options to buyers to diversify the lineup. There is a smaller 49 kWh is offered with lower trims and larger 61 kWh battery pack is offered with higher trims. Smaller battery comes with a 144 PS and 193 Nm rated electric motor, driving front wheels.

With the larger 61 kWh unit, the promised range is 543 km on a single charge and this battery pack is mated to a more powerful 174 PS and 193 Nm electric motor, also driving front wheels only. There is no dual motor AWD variant of Maruti eVitara at launch, but it might be introduced at a later date.