Maruti eVitara Crash Test Images Revealed – 5 Star NCAP Ratings?

India’s largest car manufacturer by volume, Maruti Suzuki, is on the verge of launching its maiden electric SUV soon. Called eVitara, this C Segment electric SUV debuted officially at Auto Expo 2025 and is expected to launch in the coming months. Now, images of Maruti Suzuki eVitara crash testing have been revealed. Let’s take a look.

Maruti eVitara Crash Test

In the recent times, Maruti Suzuki has demonstrated that it is taking vehicular safety seriously. Maruti’s Swift was the first vehicle in company’s history to offer 6 airbags as standard fitment and Dzire became the first vehicle to be awarded 5 Stars in Global NCAP’s crash test assessments based on their latest protocols.

Now, eVitara crash test images have been revealed. From the looks of it, Maruti Suzuki seems to be showcasing internal crash test footage and not crash tests done by external agencies like Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP and Euro NCAP. Similar to Fronx’s internal crash test video that Maruti Suzuki revealed.

Notably, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was subjected to Bharat NCAP crash tests and images of the same leaked on the internet in July 2024. Results of which are still not made public by Bharat NCAP. Sticking to eVitara, we can expect excellent crash safety proposition considering it is a global vehicle.

Specs & Equipment

eVitara is based on Suzuki’s HEARTECT-e electric born platform and features a flat floor for maximum room for occupants. This platform is made of over 50% high tensile steel and for excellent strength and rigidity. These elements promise optimum safety for occupants and battery pack.

The company boasts innovative chassis attributes like shock absorbing mounting structure and multi load paths for effective distribution of impact forces. Production of eVitara is exclusively tasked to Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant where a badge engineered Toyota counterpart named Urban Cruiser EV will also be produced.

Maruti Suzuki is planning four new electric cars for India and eVitara will be the first of these. It comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh, and Maruti is offering single motor FWD and dual motor AWD versions, which will be a major draw for eVitara. Peak system output can go till 181 bhp and 300 Nm, while range can go till 500 km, depending on powertrain options.