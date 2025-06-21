Maruti eVitara Electric SUV Black Colour Spied Undisguised On Road

In a major development ahead of its launch, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVitara electric SUV has been spied undisguised on public roads for the first time. These latest spy shots, captured just outside Maruti’s Gurgaon campus, offer a clear look at the final design of the company’s first fully electric vehicle, marking a significant milestone in its testing phase.

Maruti eVitara Electric SUV Spied Undisguised

The test mule seen here sports the ‘eVitara’ badge and features a gloss black exterior, showcasing sharp, modern styling with connected LED tail lamps, angular elements in the rear bumper, and a bold, upright stance. The polygonal wheel arches, chunky body cladding, and aero-styled dual-tone alloy wheels further emphasize its SUV credentials. Rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar, a signature Maruti design element, are also visible.

These spy shots confirm several details previously revealed through patent leaks — including the prominent rear spoiler, sculpted side profile, and aerodynamic proportions. The overall stance is muscular yet clean, designed to appeal to both Indian and international buyers.

Global Ambitions and Feature-Rich Cabin

Maruti Suzuki is positioning the eVitara as a global electric SUV, to be manufactured in India and exported to over 100 markets, including Europe and Japan. It is set to come loaded with high-end features such as:

– 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment

– 10.25-inch digital MID

– Fixed glass sunroof

– Harman sound system

– Ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and wireless charging

– Safety tech will include 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Range and Powertrain Options

The eVitara will be offered with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh, both based on LFP chemistry supplied by BYD. The larger pack is expected to deliver a range of around 500 km. Both 2WD and AWD variants will be available, with the AWD version offering Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow drive modes.

Production Constraints and Ramp-Up Plan

Due to global supply disruptions, especially related to rare earth mineral exports from China, Maruti has revised its production target from 26,512 to around 8,221 units between April and September 2025. However, production is expected to ramp up significantly from October, aiming to hit 67,000 units by March 2026.

Launch Timeline and Bookings

The eVitara will be launched later this year, with production and exports managed through Maruti’s Gujarat plant, which will also produce the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, a badge-engineered version of the same vehicle. Bookings in India are expected to begin closer to the launch window.

With these new undisguised spy shots, it’s clear that Maruti is inching closer to one of its most important product launches ever. The eVitara promises to shake up India’s growing EV SUV space, currently dominated by Tata, Hyundai, and MG. Stay tuned for more updates, including interior shots and official specs, as the launch draws nearer.

Source