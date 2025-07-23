Maruti eVitara Electric SUV Spied in India with New Name – eEscudo

Maruti Suzuki’s journey into the electric mobility space has taken an interesting turn. The company’s first all-electric SUV, previously seen with the name ‘eVitara’, has now been spotted on Indian roads wearing a different badge – ‘eEscudo’. This new sighting hints at a possible name change ahead of its official debut, creating quite a buzz in the Indian EV landscape.

From eVitara to eEscudo – What’s the Story?

The SUV was originally showcased as the eVX concept globally, later confirmed for India with the working name eVitara. It was also referred to by the same name at the Bharat Mobility Expo and during international testing phases. However, a newly surfaced spy shot from outside Maruti’s facility in Gurgaon shows the rear of the vehicle sporting the ‘eEscudo’ badge, offering the clearest sign yet of a possible final production name for the Indian and/or global markets.

In Suzuki’s international history, Escudo is a name used in markets like Japan for models known as the Vitara elsewhere. Using the eEscudo name in India could mean that Maruti is aligning its upcoming EV for global consistency.

Features and Interiors

The eEscudo features a bold and futuristic design with a gloss black finish, full-width connected LED tail lamps, angular rear bumper inserts, and strong SUV proportions. It retains several signature Maruti design cues such as the C-pillar-mounted rear door handles. Aero-styled dual-tone alloys, pronounced wheel arches, and heavy body cladding enhance its road presence. Recent patent leaks and concept images align closely with this final production-ready design, further confirming the SUV’s muscular yet clean styling.

Inside, the eEscudo is expected to be loaded with features. Key highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fixed glass sunroof, Harman sound system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and wireless charging. Safety tech will also be a strong focus with 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, and TPMS likely to be offered.

Battery Specs

Maruti will offer the eEscudo with two battery pack options sourced from BYD – 49 kWh and 61 kWh – both using LFP chemistry. The larger 61 kWh pack is expected to deliver up to 500 km of range, while the smaller pack could offer around 400 km. The SUV will be available in both 2WD and AWD versions. The AWD variant will come with drive modes like Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow to offer better traction and versatility.